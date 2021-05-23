Cammy Kerr says Dundee will take spirit of Dens fans with them to vital play-off second leg at Kilmarnock

Dundee players made the point of thanking the Dens Park support before their play-off final first leg against Kilmarnock after a year like no other.

And the response they got spurred them on to what could be a crucial victory in their quest for promotion back to the top flight says Cammy Kerr.

A boyhood Dee, the full-back knows what it is like to be on both sides of the white line.

For the first time in over a year there were fans in the stands at Dens Park.

And the Dark Blues responded to the atmosphere they generated by beating Premiership Killie 2-1.

“It was amazing,” he said.

“Going up to the fans before the game was us thanking them for everything they’ve done for us over the past year.

“It’s been something nobody has had to deal with before. These fans have stuck with us through everything.

“Come a Saturday, going to football is such a big part of people’s lives and they’ve had that taken away from them.

“Even to just get 500 in was brilliant – they sounded like 5,000 to be honest.

“It absolutely pushed us on.”

‘Every player felt them’

Having home advantage Kilmarnock will have their own 500 supporters trying to help their side avoid relegation for the first time in 28 years.

Though Dundee will have none of their own at Rugby Park for the biggest match of the season, Kerr insists the backing they received on Thursday can still spur the Dark Blues on away from home.

“They might not be there on Monday but we’ll take that spirit down with us,” he added.

“Fans might not understand how much it pushes players. Every player felt them and it helped, you could see that.

“But the job is not done, we’re in a good position but there is so much work still to do.

“We have to put in the same kind of performance as we did in the first leg and it will go a long way. We’ve given ourselves a good chance.

“If we can go down there and frustrate them early doors you just never know. We have been on a good run and we want to continue that.

“We want a reward for a tough season and I know the boys deserve this.”

‘I want to attack’

Kerr played a key role in the goal that set Dundee on their way to victory on Thursday night.

Spying space in behind and captain Charlie Adam on the ball, the full-back needed no invitation to get moving.

Kerr’s left-foot cross on the volley was perfect for Danny Mullen to head at goal. He saw his effort pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Colin Doyle but Jordan McGhee was on hand to open the scoring.

“You know when Charlie gets on the ball you make the run and nine times out of 10 he’ll find you. It was a great ball,” Kerr said.

“I knew there would be guys like Danny Mullen and Jordan McGhee in the box so I put it in there and the goalie made a brilliant save from Danny.

“I was delighted to play a part in that. I’m maybe seen as more of a defensive full-back, one-on-ones is my game but I want to attack as well.

“I know my legs and fitness can help in that and it did on Thursday.”

Lucky Killie but Dee have the lead

Overall it was a pleasing night for the Dark Blues, the only black mark being Kilmarnock’s goal late on through Brandon Haunstrup.

That was a huge slice of luck for the Premiership side but one that keeps the tie in the balance.

Kerr revealed there were no celebrations in the dressing-room after the game with another massive match to come on Monday.

On Killie’s goal, he added: “Danny blocked it, I was right behind him. Both of us putting our bodies on the line which you would want.

“It was a great block but it was a lucky break for Kilmarnock. The guy went on and finished it but it was lucky.

“We’re delighted with the performance, though. Every man gave their lot right from the outset.

“We knew how difficult it would be but we have put ourselves in a good position.

“Every man did all they could, blocks, tackles, finishes at the other end, it was brilliant.

“The boys were buzzing after the game but we all know how football can go.

“The job is definitely not done. Killie will come at us on Monday, they have home advantage on the astroturf.

“But we have the lead.”