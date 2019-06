Cammy Kerr has signed a new deal with Dundee FC, keeping him with the Dens Park club until at least 2021.

The right-back, who joined the club in 2012 and has had loan spells with Peterhead, put pen to paper today after an offer from new boss James McPake.

The 23-year-old was on the verge of leaving under previous manager Jim McIntyre, but will now stay on at his boyhood club.