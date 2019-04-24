Cammy Kerr knows talk is cheap as Dundee fail to do the business on the park

Dundee diehard Cammy Kerr knows he and his Dens Park team-mates have to give everything they have to fight against relegation, even though their situation now looks hopeless.

However, the defender also realises words are not enough – it’s out on the pitch his beleaguered team have to do their talking.

Defeat at St Johnstone on Saturday saw the Dark Blues cast six points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, looking doomed with just four games left.

Worse than that, they were slated by fans and Press alike for a performance that could only be described as weak.

And, as a life-long fan, there is no hiding how much that and the current predicament as a whole is hurting the 23-year-old.

“It’s tough to take, we’re raw but we didn’t deserve to win the game and that’s the bottom line.

“We’re in a position now that’s very difficult to get out of.

“We can go and say, do all the talking, that we’ve got four cup finals now, four massive games but that’s there for everyone to see.

“There needs to be something within us that gets us out of this, no matter what it is.

“We can do all the talking in the world but it’s not going to do anything.

“It needs to be from us. There needs to be something from within the football club that gets us out of this.”

While he would never accept being part of a side that did not fight, he does accept the weekend display was nowhere near good enough and lacked any sign of a spark.

“I agree. I thought the first half is an even game, I wouldn’t say there was too much in it, though maybe they edged it in terms of chances.

“In terms of endeavour and fight, we matched them and looked solid enough but in the second half I just felt as soon as that first goal goes in it deflates us.

“That shouldn’t be the case and I don’t know how to put my finger on that, but it shouldn’t be. You’ve got to keep fighting and give everything you’ve got in this position.

“It’s easy me saying that and putting it in the paper or wherever you like but that’s what it is.”

Kerr does admit after a horrendous run of eight defeats, a major problem now is opposition teams knowing one goal will almost certainly be enough to claim victory against Dundee.

“Other teams feels if they score they beat us. Especially with the run we’ve been on, when the other team get that first goal they get the ascendency.

“It’s so difficult when you are in the league where we are but I keep going back to it – we need to keep fighting, everyone has to pull together and do it.

“As I say, though, we can do all the talking in the world, it needs to be when we go out on that pitch on a Saturday afternoon that it is happening.

“Now we’ve got livelihoods on the line, careers, so we’ve got everything to play for.

“We must do everything we can for this club to stay up.”

Kerr himself is a free agent in the summer and, with no sign of a new deal, faces an uncertain future.

Right now, though, that is not his major concern.

“I am out of contract but I will speak about that when the time comes. The only thing I’ve got on my mind is keeping this club in this division.

“It’s a tough mountain to climb now, it’s so raw but we have to keep going.

“If anyone gets a sniff that we down tools that can’t be.

“I can only say I’m sorry to the fans but the fact is we are where we are because of how we’ve been playing.”