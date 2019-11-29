Cammy Kerr keen to finish month off on a high at home to Queens

Dundee need to go “full throttle” from the first whistle tomorrow to finish off a disappointing November on a high.

That’s the view of Dark Blues full-back Cammy Kerr as he and his team-mates prepare for the visit of Queen of the South.

Dundee started the month on a high as a home win over Morton made it three successes on the bounce but the two matches since then have ended in disappointing defeats to rivals Dundee United and Inverness.

With no more international breaks until spring, this is the time of the year where form can make or break a season.

And Kerr is keen to see Dundee head into the Christmas period with a morale-boosting three points against the Doonhamers.

He told the Tele: “It’s been a frustrating month, we came into it on the back of a few victories but the last two haven’t been so good in the derby and then away at Inverness.

“Again we just need to pick ourselves up – there’s been a lot of that this year where we’ve gone on a wee run, stalled, wee run, stalled.

“It’s about getting that consistency, people go on about that all the time but it is important.

“This time of the season is a great time to build a bit of momentum.

“Looking at the table, ideally we’d want to be higher up, we are in the play-off position but we want to be kicking on.

“At this football club, we don’t just settle for being in the mix, we want to push on – that’s something that’s very much in the players’ thoughts.”

Dundee’s last match at Dens Park wasn’t one to remember for home fans and full-back Kerr is keen to banish those memories by getting off to a positive start to tomorrow’s Championship clash.

He added: “It’s so important to try to get off to a good start, go full throttle from the start.

“We need to take the game to teams, especially at Dens.

“Not every game works out like that, though people think Dundee should go winning every game.

“Everyone here wants to do that but teams set up differently, they sit in and make things very difficult.

“There are a lot of good teams in this league, teams that outsiders maybe write off but they are all very difficult sides.”

He added: “The home record this season has been better bar the derby and the Partick defeats.

“We want to build this place up and get the fans happy.

“We’re just as gutted as them from the derby and last week’s defeat. We’ll keep striving to get up that table.”

Kerr and the rest of the Dundee backline were pleasantly surprised this week by the return of goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

The former Hearts man is set to make his comeback to the squad tomorrow after almost six weeks out after appendix surgery.

“Everyone in the goalkeeping department has been great this season,” Kerr added.

“Big Jack Hamilton has been outstanding for us this year and then we had Conor Hazard come in. He had a big jersey to fill with Jack being out ill.

“We’ve also got Calum Ferrie who has been unfortunate not to play and what a goalkeeper he is.

“A lot of that is down to the work done by Rab Geddes, the goalie coach, who works tirelessly with them.”

Heading into the weekend, Dundee trail leaders United by a massive 12 points, prompting talk of the Tangerines having one hand on the trophy already.

Kerr knows the Dark Blues can’t go believing that, however.

“We only focus on the games we can win. It would be naive to say United have won the league – we’ll let people think that if they want but our task is game by game and that starts tomorrow at home to Queens to try to pick up three points.”