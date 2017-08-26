Cammy Kerr: Dundee ready to capitalise on Hibs downer

Cammy Kerr says it’s up to Dundee to capitalise on any Hibs uncertainty after their defeat last week to get their league campaign finally up and running.

The Dark Blues go into Sunday’s contest with the Easter Road outfit, bottom of the Premiership table with no points from their first three games.

The points tally doesn’t tell the whole story, however, as they’ve passed up enough scoring opportunities to at least have picked up a couple of positive results.

Kerr said: “We’re still very upbeat. Especially last Saturday, we feel we should have taken something from the game, at least a draw.

“There’s certainly no negative feelings around the place, everything’s positive heading towards Sunday.

“We’ve been unlucky recently and Hibs will be a tough game but, with the way we’ve been playing, we can, hopefully, get something out of the match.”

Hibs themselves got off to a decent start in their first campaign back in the top flight.

That, though, came to a juddering halt last week as they were surprised by an impressive Hamilton display at Easter Road. Accies romped into a 3-0 lead before a late Anthony Stokes goal cut the deficit by one.

For Kerr, it’s up to Dundee to make the most of any dip in confidence from the Hibees.

He added: “Hibs started off the season really well.

“They’ve got a good squad with some really good players in there.

“I think they’ve signed well in the summer but they got maybe a shock result last weekend against Hamilton and it’s up to us to capitalise on that on Sunday.

“Neil Lennon’s probably the type of manager who will make sure there’s no complacency creeping into their game — if it was down to that, I don’t know.

“However, we just need to focus on what we have to do. Things are taking shape nicely, even though results haven’t been there to start with.

“There’s a great feel around the dressing-room, we know we’re close to getting something together and I don’t think we’re too far away.”

In the summer, new boss Neil McCann entrusted Kerr with the vice-captain’s role at the club.

With skipper Darren O’Dea missing last weekend, Kerr led the team out at Pittodrie and it’s a position the 21-year-old feels he is growing into.

“I think when I first got the role, the main thing the manager and Daz were saying was ‘just keep doing what you do’.

“That’s probably the reason why I got the role in the first place.

“Obviously, if I lead the team on a Saturday, I’m at the front of the queue. But I try to keep the same role, defend myself, motivate as much as I can and try to be positive — I think that’s crucial.

“Especially with the young back four we’ve had recently, everyone’s doing great, it’s just about encouraging them on.

“I’ve been more vocal but I think that’s just me getting older anyway and taking on more responsibility.

“Responsibilities come really quickly — last year was just about staying in the team and this year is the same but there’s added duties.

“I suppose when you get older, you need to be more responsible and grown up but I’ve loved it.

“It’s making me learn quickly.”

With O’Dea likely to still be missing with a knee problem, Kerr is set to continue with the armband for Sunday’s clash — a game he can’t wait for.

“I’m looking forward to it — games on TV are always that wee bit special.

“It’ll just be business as usual for us in the dressing-room, though.

“We know what we need to do.”