Cammy Kerr determined to make most of second chance at Dundee

Relentless running and seemingly endless training drills in the severe Spanish heat might not be for everyone.

It is for Cammy Kerr, though, as he continues his dream of playing for the club he adores.

The prospect of pre-season training is dreaded by most footballers but the opportunity to pull on a Dundee shirt again meant the 23-year-old couldn’t wait to get going.

That’s because at the end of the last campaign Kerr had to face up to the prospect of leaving the Dark Blues after his future became unclear under previous manager Jim McIntyre.

However, the appointment of James McPake in place of McIntyre brought with it a new contract – and Kerr is determined to make the most of his second chance.

And the support for the team over in Spain during their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday told him he’d made the right choice.

Speaking before today’s game against Scunthorpe, Kerr said: “I was close to leaving.

“If the gaffer hadn’t been in charge I would likely have been at a different club.

“I look at it now – and I always say what will be will be – but I only wanted to stay at Dundee.

“I prepared myself to leave but when you look at the size of this club and then the fans that turned up in Spain on Tuesday night.

“There were so many more Forest fans at the game but our fans out-sang them and that’s what we need to have back, a real special bond with the fans and Tuesday was good for that.”

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted to still be here.

“We have a manager who trusts in us and a backroom staff who trust in us. We have someone at the top with real drive to help this team out and go places.

“He has brought in people like (assistant manager) Jimmy Nicholl and (first-team coach) Dave Mackay as well which, for me as a full-back, is great.

“As soon as that was announced I was thinking I can learn loads off them and they have been great, just wee things they say and those things help you further on in life.”

Kerr is one of only a handful of senior players remaining from last season’s disaster of relegation and he’s glad to see shoots of recovery for the club under the stewardship of McPake.

“It is coming together, there is a feeling about the place and the boys seem like a good bunch.

“I’m not just saying that – there are a good few boys in there and we’ve been working well together.

“It’s about keeping that going now, working hard together and not taking your foot off the gas.”

Kerr added: “The trip has been tough but we expected that and the manager told us on the first day it was going to be difficult and, that if we worked hard, we’d get our rewards.

“We have been worked hard every day with double sessions but that’s part and parcel of a pre-season tour – I don’t think any player would want to come away and have an easy trip. We are here to get fit, here to bond as a team and put into practice what we are trying to implement throughout the season.

“On Tuesday there were loads of positives, right throughout the team. Personally on a defensive note it was good to get a clean sheet for the back four and big Jacko (Jack Hamilton) in the goal.

“I thought Toddy (Josh) and (Declan) McDaid did well, as well as Gowser (Paul McGowan) in the middle, and a few of the young lads bedded in as well which is great to have.

“We still have a lot of work to do but we take real positives out of the game. Results in pre-season games aren’t the important thing but you don’t want to get beat and it’s good to feel good about a performance again.”