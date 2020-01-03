Cammy Kerr says it’s time Dundee side realise how good they can be

Cammy Kerr says it’s time the Dundee squad realised how good they can be as they embark on what they plan is a positive 2020.

The Dark Blues ended 2019 on a positive note after a strong showing in a 1-1 draw at rivals Dundee United followed up back-to-back wins against Dunfermline and Partick.

After a calendar year to forget at Dens Park, Kerr plans to use their recent good run to hit the ground running for the second half of the campaign, starting tomorrow at home to Inverness.

He told the Tele: “2019 wasn’t a good year.

“Even as a young boy coming through when my first season full-time was the ‘Club 12’ season. That was a difficult time.

“We’ve had loads of ups and downs but the past year is certainly one, for the first half of it anyway, we want to put behind us as quickly as possible.

“With the recent bit of form and positivity, we take that into 2020 and kick on.”

Dundee start the year with three home matches on the bounce, firstly against potential play-off rivals Caley Thistle and Ayr United before they welcome high-flying Premiership side Motherwell to Dens Park for a Scottish Cup tie.

“We have difficult games coming up. We have three games at home now and we need to get back to making this place a fortress,” Kerr added.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“I said it at the start of the season that, if we wanted to do anything in this league, we’ve got to make our home form much better than it has been.

“It is better than it has been over the past year but it’s still not where we want it to be.

“That’s something we are working so hard every day to put right.

“Every game we go into, we expect ourselves to win. That’s not being arrogant or cocky but what Dundee should be aiming for.

“There needs to be a realisation of how good this squad can be.”

© SNS

And Kerr says the second half against league leaders United last Friday gives everyone associated with the club belief they can start looking upwards.

“There was a wee realisation after the game we could have taken three points.

“The boys have spoken since and we’re starting to realise how well we can do as a team.

“After we got the goal at Tannadice, there was a belief on the pitch and I think the fans felt that.

“Even when the board went up for how long was left, the fans still thought we could win it.

“Hopefully, that is a wee turning point for us – it needs to be going forward.

“There has been a lot of disappointment, a lot of games where we have huffed and puffed throughout the season.

© SNS

“Last Friday, the fans came again in their numbers and I didn’t expect there to be so many, to be honest.

“United had three of the stands but our fans were so loud again and when we scored it was great to go and celebrate with them.

“Our fans have had to endure a difficult year, especially with United being on top since day one.

“We are happy with how it went but, at the same time, we need to make sure we don’t rest on a draw – we need to remember we didn’t win – but use it to kick us on.”

Dundee have faced the Caley Jags three times this season, winning 1-0, drawing 0-0 and losing 1-0 last time in Inverness.

Kerr added: “We are under no illusions how tough it will be tomorrow. Inverness are second for a reason.

“They beat us last time. I was on the bench that day but the boys won’t mind me saying we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“We huffed and puffed, had loads of possession but we weren’t good enough on the day to be the team everyone wants us to be – we need to make up for that.”