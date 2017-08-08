Cammy Bell says he has told Dundee United he was unhappy with the manner of his departure from the club.

The club raised eyebrows last week when they tweeted that they are “open to offers” for the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

After weeks of speculation, Bell returned to his first club Kilmarnock last week.

He told The Herald: “It just got a little bit messy and I wasn’t best pleased.

“I actually said to the club [United] that I felt it had been handled poorly with the Twitter thing.

“I don’t think anything should have come public from myself or from them.

“I was disappointed to be honest that it ended like that.

“But it’s in the past now. I didn’t leave with any bad blood.

“I had a great time and enjoyed it.

“I’m still good friends with the manager. We shook hands when I left and I wished them all the best.”