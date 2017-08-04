Cammy Bell has signed for the club he began his career at after leaving Dundee United yesterday.

The goalkeeper penned a two-year-deal at the Ladbrokes Premiership club Kilmarnock, having successfully negotiated his release from Ray McKinnon’s side.

The ex-Rangers goalie was sensationally placed on the transfer list on Wednesday, with the 30-year-old expressing his shock at being “sold on social media”.

However, the two sides announced they had parted ways last night.

Bell had been allowed to leave Tannadice since the signings of stoppers Harry Lewis from Southampton and Deniz from Port Vale.

He played 49 times last season as United failed at the final hurdle to get promoted to the Premiership, going down 1-0 to Hamilton over two legs.

The former Scotland international made 115 appearances in his first spell at Killie and will face competition from Jamie McDonald to nail down the number one spot at Lee McCulloch’s club.

On his new addition, the Killie boss said: “Cammy is an experienced goalkeeper, who is very familiar with the Club and the fans. He provides great competition for the other goalkeepers and I’m delighted to have him onboard.”

During his initial stay at Rugby Park he won the Scottish League Cup, as well as picking up his solitary Scotland cap, in a friendly against Faroe islands, coming on as a 68th minute sub in the 3-0 win.

Bell went on to sign for Rangers in League One, winning the third and second tier titles, as well as the Challenge Cup.

Bell will hope to make his second debut at Rugby Park against St Johnstone tomorrow.