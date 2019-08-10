Dundee photographer Claire’s snaps viewed by thousands – and helping her mental health

Snap-happy shutterbug Claire Baillie is just like any other photographer, capturing the world around her as she sees it.

However, the 26-year-old has her own reasons for heading out with her trusty camera in tow – it helps her to clear her head.

Medical surgery receptionist Claire, from Fintry, started taking photos with a more critical eye two years ago and started sharing them on social media last year.

Since then she has posted hundreds of images of Dundee, Tayside and other parts of Scotland, sharing her unique perspective on the world.

And since then her online following has grown, with thousands seeing her pictures.

And as well as having her photos shared and praised by the likes of Visit Scotland, she has found a creative outlet through which to improve her mental health.

“What I like about photography is that it gets you out and about and seeing the world around you – and it helps me clear my head,” she said.

“I like showing people what’s around Dundee, and that it’s a great place to live.

“I think people spend all their time trying to get from A to B and they don’t stop to look at what’s around them.

“I’m always thinking about ways I can photograph things.”

Claire has used photography as a motivator to get out and explore nature.

Some of her most awe-inspiring photos have been taken looking across the yawning span of the Tay, or from the panoramic viewpoint atop the Law.

Research by the mental health charity Mind shows spending time in nature – so called “ecotherapy” – can combat the likes of anxiety and depression.

“I really love nature, especially being by the sea – which is why it’s nice to be in Dundee,” Claire added.

“I think even people that live here like to see a different viewpoint of something they already know, at a different time of day.”

The recognition for her pictures has come as a surprise for the 26-year-old, who set up her social profiles under a psuedonym “to let the photos do the talking”.

A recent panorama she posted from the Law, with an Oor Wullie framed where the hill meets the sky, picked up 127 likes on Twitter and was shared by Visit Scotland. An earlier set of photos, from a trip to Culross in Fife, picked up an impressive 869 likes.

Those photos were even shared by Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander series – the TV adaptation of which was filmed there.

Despite the praise, Claire is yet to harbour serious ambitions to take it up full time – preferring it as a means of unwinding when things get tough.

Claire added: “I set this up because I wanted somewhere to put all the photos where people didn’t know it was me.

“It’s been great to start speaking to other people out there who take photos too.

“I have started doing photos of friends’ dogs – it’s a bit nerve-wracking but they love them

“The best thing, for me, is just getting my camera and going out and seeing what’s out there.”

You can follow Claire on Instagram: @girlwithhercamera93.