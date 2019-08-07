Camera catches brazen Dundee thieves stealing from car in broad daylight

A doorbell camera caught two thieves brazenly stealing from a car in broad daylight.

Richard Martin, who lives in the Kirkton area, had his designer sunglasses and other items stolen from his white Audi A4.

The 36-year-old had just parked his car after returning with shopping from Asda at around 8.30pm on Sunday and had locked the vehicle from his doorstep.

However, unknown to him, the two culprits had been watching him unload his car.

After seeing him turn his back at his front door, Richard believes that one crouched down and managed to keep the door open as he pressed his key.

Footage from his video recognition doorbell captured a man, dressed in white jeans and Timberland boots, sneaking along the street behind Richard, while an accomplice lurked nearby.

After spotting them from his bedroom window, Richard gave chase but the pair managed to get away with a handful of items, including Ray-Ban shades. Richard said: “I’m not too bothered about what’s been taken. I’m in disbelief that someone has done this in broad daylight just feet away from me.

“When I got into my house I looked out from my bedroom window and noticed the car door was open.

“Some of my neighbours came out and helped in trying to find the thieves.

“I reported it to the police but my doorbell had recorded it and you can actually see the guy crouching down at my car.

“I’m not sure what else was in the car it’s just so brazen. There are some vulnerable people living nearby so it is a concern.

“If a person is capable of that, what else could they do?”

Police Scotland confirmed officers are aware of the incident, adding that anyone with information should contact police on 101.