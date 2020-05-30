CALUM WOODGER: The state of play must be clear before reconstruction is put back on the table

In trying to push through league reconstruction, Hearts chief Ann Budge is in danger of making Scottish football try to run before it can walk.

I understand the desperation to preserve her club’s position in the Premiership – looking after its best interests is her duty as chairwoman of the Jambos after all.

And, in principle, I quite like the idea of three smaller leagues of 14 or a 14-14-16 set-up with Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts in the mix.

Added variety and increased competitiveness can only be good for our game in the long run.

However, the timing is all wrong.

The state of play, particularly in the lower leagues, must become clear before any radical changes to the pyramid system are made.

Yes, Premiership clubs may have their financial reservations with further dividing of the pie but lower down the food chain is where real uncertainty reigns supreme.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown of Scottish football, there are still many voices suggesting League One and Two may not return until January or that the 2020/21 season may be mothballed altogether.

The smaller and part-time clubs in the Championship will have their reservations about action returning in July and August with no gate income, while plans for how football will look in the top flight when it restarts are still to be settled on.

There are, quite simply, too many bodies and groups with moving parts still floating in mid air for any concrete decision on league reconstruction or any seismic shift in our game to voted through just now.

The SPFL must first settle on which clubs are willing and able to play football, likely to initially be behind closed-doors, next term.

The summer start dates, too, seem optimistic – albeit lockdown is starting to ease across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Monday will see the first of the second round of reconstruction talks after initial discussions hit a wall.

The proposal from Budge is not hugely-different from what was tabled before.

She may now only be able to pin her hopes on a change of opinion and relaxation of restrictions across the board.

However, this will still not be enough for her plans to ever come to fruition.

When the future of our clubs and the very game is at stake, who plays who in what league almost becomes irrelevant.

Budge will not receive the votes she desires and, for now, sadly, that is probably for the best.

© SNS

Of his form there is no concern, but in a coronavirus climate should Dundee United be worried about Lawrence Shankland’s value?

Shankland is hot property after scoring 28 goals in 33 games last season as United romped to the Championship title.

His club form, combined with his first two Scotland caps and a goal against San Marino, really raised the 24-year-old’s profile.

There has been interest in his services north and south of the border with the Terrors, rightly, valuing him upwards of £3 million.

There is no rush to sell him, of course.

Shanks has two years left on his deal at Tannadice and has the chance of playing Premiership football with the Tangerines – which only benefits club and player.

He appears happy and settled but finances will be stretched at Tannadice.

They posted a near-£4m loss last year and, like everyone in Scottish football, are feeling the Covid-19 pinch.

Rangers’ signing of Ianis Hagi (above) for a cut price £3m suggests United may have to re-assess their star man’s future in a difficult marketplace.

He will have other suitors, no doubt top-flight ones, but I feel Simon Murray could add a lot to the Dundee squad.

James McPake needs to find a good foil for Kane Hemmings up top and is certainly, at least, interested in bringing Murray back to Dens for a second spell.

Speaking on this week’s Twa Teams, One Street podcast, it is something the player is clearly open to.

His work-rate and a few goals would serve the Dee nicely next term.

It seems I’ve timed my first holiday of the year nicely as lockdown starts to ease – what a

terrible time it’s been for everyone!

As we continue to fight this, I wish you and your families well. See you in a fortnight!