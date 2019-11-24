Calum Woodger: ‘The Championship is now Dundee United’s to lose’

After three seasons of chasing, Dundee United have got their wish – the Championship is theirs to lose now.

The Tangerines have enjoyed a magnificent start to the campaign which sees them, deservedly, nine points clear at the top of the second tier.

Gone are the days of chasing, first Hibs, then St Mirren and last season Ross County – United are now the masters of their own destiny.

There is a pressure which comes with that but it is one that it seems they are equipped to handle.

Some continuity in their squad and added quality through the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Liam Smith and Louis Appere has played a major part in their comfort as league leaders

Out of action this weekend, they will be able to look back at a recent run of games and should see it as a crucial spell in what could finally be the campaign that sees the Terrors return to the Premiership.

Minus Scotland international Shankland last weekend, they taught Queen of the South a lesson in attacking football to come out 3-0 winners and make it five wins on the spin.

In the process, that victory at Tannadice meant United stayed perfect at home and also haven’t conceded a goal now for 463 consecutive minutes of league football.

All across the pitch at the moment they look head and shoulders above anything else in the division and are currently going about their business in the manner of champions.

Much has been made of Shankland’s goals, the clean sheets of No 1 Benjamin Siegrist and the importance to the team of defender-cum-midfield enforcer Calum Butcher.

All of the above is true but there is a sense with United that they are greater than the sum off their parts.

There is an altogether different quality which manager Robbie Neilson has instilled in his side this season which has players excelling individually and often while sacrificing for the team.

A case in point comes in the attack where Shankland has, rightly so, been relied upon as the main man.

However, other attacking talent like Nicky Clark, Louis Appere and Paul McMullan have played out of position when required in order to complement Shanks for the benefit of the team.

Paul Watson has been a versatile option across the back four and Sam Stanton is coming in and out of the starting XI to good effect.

If this is going to finally be United’s season, it looks like they’re going to do it in good style.

