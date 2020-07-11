CALUM WOODGER: New Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is making all the right noises

Walking the walk is an entirely different thing altogether but I was pleased to hear new Dundee United boss Micky Mellon talk a good game at his unveiling this week.

Some will say that means very little, and they’re entitled to that opinion, but making all the right noises gives Mellon the positive start he needs.

Speaking to a friend the other night (yes I have them… well, a couple) I was reminded of a dark chapter in the history of my own club – St Mirren.

Under similar circumstances, on the pitch anyway, to what United are experiencing right now, Alan Stubbs replaced Jack Ross in the dugout.

It was 2018 and the Buddies had just stormed to the Championship title and were headed for the top flight full of confidence.

On the face of it, the former Hibs boss was a decent appointment given what he’d achieved at Easter Road in winning the Scottish Cup and putting a squad together for Neil Lennon to go on and win the Championship after he left for Rotherham.

In practice, though, Stubbs never got out of first gear.

In fact, to continue the car analogy, he never really got in the door.

The Paisley faithful simply wouldn’t let him have the keys.

Football is an emotional game where you have to win hearts and minds of supporters.

Often the language you use and the image you across and the presence carry can go a long way to doing that.

Charisma and building a rapport with the fanbase was never Stubbs’ strong suit and, as soon as things started to unravel on the park, he didn’t have a leg to stand on.

The former Celtic and Everton defender was, rightly, sacked just four games into the league season.

Straightaway, though, Mellon is building up some good grace with the Arabs – a bank he may need to dip into at times in the club’s first season back in the Premiership after four years.

They are lapping up his messages, he seems comfortable and at home at Tannadice already and the odd Mellon pun or two isn’t hurting the general feeling of good times rolling either.

Of course, when the real ball comes out on August 1 is where the former Tranmere Rovers boss will be judged.

In the meantime, though, Mellon is doing all the right things to stay onside and, if a flag is raised at any point, United fans won’t have the benefit of VAR to turn on him!

Some people often accuse those involved in football of having simple minds.

That is, of course, nonsense… unless you read this column every week that is.

In the times we live in, though, it can be easy for our brains to wander as the world moves so frantically around us.

Life comes at you at such a pace and, as we’ve seen across the road at Dundee United in recent weeks, you have to be prepared for all eventualities.

It is no different for Dundee.

In fact, it is probably tougher for James McPake’s (right) Dark Blues.

With no football on the cards until October, there will be a worry they are being left behind.

Certainly in the transfer market, the primary concern will be losing out on players to Premiership clubs, down south or to better-equipped rivals.

We’ve already seen Robbie Neilson come out and say Dundee target Christophe Berra (above) will be a part of his plans at Hearts.

To paraphrase Simple Minds, players – don’t you, forget about Dee.

In the commercialised world of modern football it can sometimes feel like fans are simply an afterthought.

It is slightly different in this country, though, and, if the coronavirus shutdown of Scottish football has taught us anything, fan power is alive and kicking in our game.

Nothing illustrates that more Arabs Paul McNicoll and Andy Crichton raising over £25,000 for Dundee United’s legal battle against Hearts and Partick. A super effort so far!

The postponement of the Ryder Cup until next year is just adding insult to injury now for this sports writer’s summer plans.

First the Euros are pushed back until 2021 and now this? I might have to actually get a life.