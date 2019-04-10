CALUM WOODGER: Loyal Dark Blues have become accustomed to agony not ecstasy

The past few seasons have been a nightmare for Dundee supporters.

Struggling at the wrong end of the Premiership under three managers – first Paul Hartley, then Neil McCann and now Jim McIntyre – has finally left Dark Blues at their wits end.

After years of patient backing, the frustration and sheer dejection is now tangible every time you exit Dens Park or follow the Dee on the road at grounds across the country.

That is too often the feeling, yet, their support is unwavering.

Over 1,600 made the journey through to Paisley two weekends ago for the 2-1 loss to St Mirren and created an incredible wall of sound before and during the match.

They were rewarded with a moment of utter ecstasy after just 24 seconds when Ethan Robson gave them the lead in a crucial clash against their relegation rivals – their only goal in their last six games.

That joy was quickly replaced with the agony Dundee fans have become accustomed to in recent times as the Buddies came back to win the match without so much as a whimper from the Dark Blues.

Well over 1,000 headed for Perth as the Dee, once again, fell to a defeat – this time to St Johnstone, 2-0 victors last Wednesday night.

And they likely will head down the A90 on Saturday week for a clash with the Saints to kick off a crucial run of split fixtures as they aim to put an end to a dreadful sequence of seven defeats on the bounce.

They head more in hope than expectation, no doubt.

However, although they don’t expect much, the fact the club are simply not delivering for them is starting to wrangle with many.

Besides the on-pitch problems which has seen manager Jim McIntyre and his players come under serious pressure from the stands, fans are starting to vent their anger towards the Sandeman Street hierarchy. And rightly so.

Owner Tim Keyes, managing director John Nelms and Co. have overseen a period of great struggle since taking the reins back in 2014, only to reward Dees with, largely, season after season of misery.

And, to add insult to injury, off the park the club’s season ticket policy for the forthcoming 2019/20 campaign is taking their faithful loyalty for granted.

Football is a funny business where, despite being regularly short-changed, customers continue to throw their money and time at the clubs they love.

Dundee, though, it seems, are in danger of alienating a core of their support if they were to drop down a division in the current manner.

That would be the saddest element of this sorry state of affairs.