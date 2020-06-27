CALUM WOODGER: Where Dundee United go now all rests on Tony Asghar’s shoulders

The aftermath of a title-winning season wouldn’t usually be accompanied by such turmoil.

However, these are not normal times, these are extraordinary days we are in the midst of.

For most, the impact of the coronavirus will be hitting hard and, don’t get me wrong, Dundee United are no different.

But the Tangerines’ problems run deeper and stretch back further than Covid-19 has been in our collective consciousness.

As much as their Championship glory should be celebrated as the triumph it is, there are issues which have long-since needed to be addressed.

© SNS

Their confirmation as champions in April is probably the only piece of positive news, albeit it’s of the exceptionally good variety, they’ve had in the past six months or so.

Their form since the turn of the year until Scottish football shut down was patchy at best and

alarming at the very worst.

Still managing to canter to the title as the season was called early, these on-field problems were largely overshadowed by the joy of returning to the top-flight after a four-year absence.

What hasn’t gone unnoticed is the unravelling of the club’s hierarchy from the inside.

First it was a dispute with the DUSF, then the departure of managing director Mal Brannigan.

Both of these issues were, seemingly, explained away and resolved with the club now having united the support under the banner of the newly-formed Dundee United Supporters Group (DUSG) and Brannigan long since forgotten.

His position as chief on the ground for American owner Mark Ogren still remains vacant, however, and things were complicated further last Sunday.

This was when people began to sit up.

Losing manager Robbie Neilson to Hearts in exceedingly-swift fashion was a blow to the club.

The circumstances surrounding his departure will come out in the wash. The fans certainly deserve an explanation for his exit.

That would go some way to repairing the damage done in the first half of a tumultuous 2020.

The Terrors are looking to their leaders now – and all eyes are on sporting director Tony Asghar.

Where the club go – in terms of finding a new man for the hotseat, dealing with the legal challenge Hearts and Partick have lodged against the SPFL threatening their promotion and planning for the new season starting on August 1 – all falls on his shoulders.

Over to you, Mr Asghar. . .

Yesterday saw Dundee No 2 Jimmy Nicholl and sports scientist Cammy McDermid be the first to face the club’s cost-cutting axe and I’m worried the pain isn’t over yet.

With Dark Blues managing director John Nelms also releasing a statement urging fans to support the club by snapping up season tickets, it seems more wielding could be on the cards.

Austerity measures do seem wholly necessary and, as Dee boss James McPake said,

realistic, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

The immediate concern has to be safeguarding the future of the club and, credit to American chief Nelms and owner Tim Keyes, they have done so in their seven years in charge.

Dundee fans, and McPake himself, of course, will be worried about how the playing budget is further impacted after the squad were asked to take pay cuts of up to 30%.

Question marks hang over the future of backroom and non-football staff as well as the academy.

Particularly for a club still bearing the scars of two administrations, this will be hurting right now.

Former Dundee United star Andy Robertson has come a long way in a short time.

From a kick-about at the Riverside a little over six years ago with pals and fellow-young Terrors Joe McGovern, John Souttar and Ryan Gauld to Champions League and now Premier League winner with Liverpool.

The Scotland captain even played in goals that day in Dundee. Humble he may be but Robbo is no doubt one of the greatest-ever Scots.

I was delighted to hear Jim Duffy has left hospital after suffering a heart attack last weekend.

I’ve never had any personal dealings with the Dundee legend but Bobby Glennie was singing his praises. Speedy recovery!