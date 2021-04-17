CALUM WOODGER: Whatever happens with Doncaster Micky Mellon has Dundee United in a better place and why Lee Ashcroft is Dundee’s Michael Jordan

If you’ve come here looking for a definitive answer on whether Dundee United boss Micky Mellon will be at Tannadice next season – you’re in the wrong place.

Nobody but the man himself knows for sure where his future lies amid interest in his services from Doncaster Rovers.

What I can tell you for sure, though, is, if Mellon leaves United, he leaves it in a far better place than he found it.

Don’t get me wrong, the Tangerines weren’t in a bad state, far from it, they’d just cantered to the Championship title under Robbie Neilson and were looking forward to their first season back in the top flight since 2016.

However, Mellon’s work – which has been particularly evident in their recent four-game Premiership unbeaten run – has allowed the Terrors to quickly establish themselves back at the top table.

He’s not a young, fashionable, cardigan-clad, laptop boss, and certainly hasn’t won many fans over with his style of play, but Mellon is nothing if not effective.

His teams win by staying in games. And those wins have United staying in the top flight for another season.

Whether he stays or goes, Mellon has given the Tangerines a platform to build on for the new campaign.

He’s bought into the club, its culture and aims, and always leads from the front with a smile – or occasionally a bark.

His passion for the job has never been in doubt – and a fine job he has done leading the Tangerines to safety, currently sitting seventh with four games to go.

However, with that passion comes ambition – and the challenge of taking League One Donny into the English Championship might just prove too much of a lure to turn down.

With his family still down south, where Mellon has spent the vast majority of his playing and management career, he could easily have his head turned.

I’d suggest he may well be headed for Yorkshire come the summer – and that would stick in the craw of some Arabs.

Although he’s not a big name up here and was never a popular choice among the fanbase, perhaps seen as a transition boss following Neilson’s sudden exit for Hearts, Mellon is highly thought of down south.

Now, I don’t think the United support would be too bothered if Mellon jumped shipped with a year left to run on his contract say for a Sunderland or an Ipswich.

What will hurt Arabs, though, if Mellon departs for Doncaster, is the idea of the manager’s office at the Keepmoat Stadium being a bigger job than a seat once occupied by Jim McLean.

In modern football, things are very different, and for most people’s money Dundee United will always be a bigger club than Doncaster Rovers.

What’s for sure, though – if they are ever to recapture those glory days – Mellon will have started them on the road.

In basketball they call it ‘clutch’ – pulling off big shots when it matters most, often late in a game.

It’s as much about having the right mentality as it is the required skill to come through in crucial moments for your team.

That’s probably not an attribute you’d have associated with Dundee for most of this season.

Throwing away a three-goal lead at home to Dunfermline in December certainly wasn’t clutch, nor was conceding a late equaliser against Raith at Dens back in October.

However, recently, we’ve seen a new Dundee – one that, when it comes to crunch time, has ice in its veins.

In their current five-game Championship unbeaten run, we’ve seen that in abundance.

From two down after six minutes against the Pars, the Dee rallied to win 3-2 and turn the tables on Stevie Crawford’s men.

A late Lee Ashcroft header, a man who has taken on the Michael Jordan in his Chicago Bulls prime mantle, rescued a point against Morton last weekend.

However, Dundee have that character all through the team now.

Credit must go to boss James McPake for that and they’ll need to be clutch going into the biggest week of their campaign – taking on play-off rivals Inverness and Raith over the next seven days.

Some buzzer beaters may be required for the Dee to come through in their own Championship Last Dance.

It’s 9pm on Thursday night, you’ve just played full-time Partick and you’re headed back to Angus.

Your mind is already turning to Saturday morning’s 11.45am KO at Premiership Kilmarnock.

Picture it – you’re a part-time Montrose player, contending with a schedule most would baulk at.

Whether you think it’s right to move fixtures to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral or not is probably down to your politics, but, what isn’t up for debate, is the SFA have not considered already-stretched lower league teams in rescheduling the Scottish Cup last 16.

Liberties are being taken.