CALUM WOODGER: It’s a perfect storm and, make no doubts about it, Dundee and Dundee United are right in the eye of it

IT has been over a week now since the SFA and SPFL took the decision to shut down Scottish football amid the coronavirus pandemic, yet the picture isn’t any clearer.

Despite daily updates from the governing bodies’ joint response group we have seen next to no proactive measures being put in place to safeguard the immediate future of our game.

Quite simply, the negligence of those in power has left the rest of us in limbo, dangerously teetering on the edge of falling into complete meltdown and turmoil.

With no adequate financial package in place to support teams struggling to get by, no set plans for how the current season will be concluded and campaigns after played out, other than no games will be played until April 30 at the earliest, and players, staff and fans all up in the air with regards to their personal situations, it is a perfect storm.

And, make no doubts about it, Dundee and Dundee United are right in the eye of it.

From what we’ve heard from the clubs, you get the sense both wish for there to be a way the term can be played out, in front of fans or otherwise.

And who can blame them? Both have promising seasons resting on the line.

They deserve a resolution, one that is fair for all and protects sporting integrity in a world where uncertainty reigns supreme.

With a round or less of fixtures left to play each, I sincerely hope this summer’s planned European Championships being pushed back a year allows for those matches to be played in the coming months and we see our clubs achieve the goals they set out in the optimism of last summer.

That is the light at the end of the tunnel – enjoying football again and getting back to those days.

Both the Dark Blues and the Terrors are well-positioned in this nightmare scenario, compared to others in Scottish football, but it doesn’t mean their needs should draw any less attention and focus.

The Championship title and a potential return to the Premiership after a four-year absence is in the balance for Robbie Neilson’s Tangerines.

At the same time, James McPake is finally getting the best out of a Dee side re-born and pushing for an instant promotion back to the top-flight via the play-offs.

These stories and many others are under threat of meeting a gruesome ending if we don’t finally see some leadership from those in power.

Darrell Currie’s branding of SPFL chief Neil Doncaster as pathetic this week was right but perhaps not for all the right reasons.

BT Sport presenter Currie took aim at Doncaster after he suggested the broadcaster hadn’t given Scottish football “the love they show other leagues” as Sky Sports take over exclusive rights as of next season.

I can understand Currie’s frustration, given BT’s shared coverage of our game has been, in my opinion, exemplary.

However, where Mr Doncaster and his fellow-high heidyins at the SPFL and SFA should be put under the microscope is with the current coronavirus crisis.

That is where he and others have truly been pathetic.

Their ‘leadership’, if you can call it that, has been spineless, and failed to meet our clubs’ needs (see above).

A cash injection of a mere £1.5 million to support the game is not good enough, the lack of clarity over how the current campaign will meet its conclusion is not good enough as we go day-to-day dictated to by England.

Sort it out, now.

Football should not be top of anyone’s agenda right now – let alone your regular fan.

People have enough on their plates to worry about with the coronavirus than to be too concerned about the finances of their clubs.

However, livelihoods are at stake for all, footballers included, and those in power must do more to help clubs avoid crass fan appeals.

Fans should not be bearing the burden of this but some clubs, sadly, are in a tight spot.

