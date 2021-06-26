CALUM WOODGER: Steve Clarke needs to build on ‘wins’ from Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign and why Dundee United must find goalkeeper reassurance

You’d be wrong to call me a glass half-full kind of guy because I’m drinking out of the fountain of hope when it comes to our Scotland national team.

I’m careful in my word choice there – for once – when I say OUR Scotland team.

It feels like we have our passion for it back again and, coming out of Euro 2020, I don’t think we could’ve hoped for a better result.

Of course, we would’ve liked to have gone a little further and progressed out the group stages of a major tournament for the first time in our history.

But this overriding feeling of optimism and faith and pride restored in Steve Clarke’s boys is one we must take eagerly.

© PA

This experience at a major finals – our first in 23 years since France 1998 – can act as a launchpad for greater things to come.

Yes, mistakes were made and we, perhaps, looked a little out of our depth on one of the biggest stages in international football but this is just the beginning.

Using the marvellous display against England at Wembley and harnessing the feel-good factor that’s come from the togetherness and unity behind a common cause across the country can hopefully see us pointing towards a brighter future.

The Euros gave us a glimpse of that in the form of young talent like Billy Gilmour, the appetite among kids across the country to get their saltires out and cheer the boys on and, vitally, the spirit within the camp.

That last point is an important one.

© Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock

Some will say we’re too quick to accept mediocrity in this country and that we should be striving for more.

To an extent, I agree, wholeheartedly with the latter notion, but we’re also too at home with pessimism and talking our achievements down.

We’ve come a long way in a generation and the current crop and those coming up behind them give me – and many others I hope – the belief this is just the start.

Already, we are well-positioned in our World Cup qualifying campaign, sitting second behind Denmark and ahead of Austria – two sides that have impressed me at Euro 2020.

Crucially, however, they don’t strike fear into me either. On our day, with the right formula, we can beat these types of nations. We’ve proven that on more than one

occasion in the past.

© SNS Group

It’s now up to Scots boss Clarke to find the right blend of players in the most suitable system to make Qatar 2022 and other tournaments beyond next year’s finals.

I was heartened to see SFA chief Ian Maxwell come out this week and give the Scotland gaffer his backing, reiterating that Clarke is committed to the cause.

I found it jarring how much he was vilified for some of his decisions at the Euros.

The man that got us there in the first place should be trusted to make the decisions to keep us moving forward.

I’m on board with it and I now know I’m not alone.

If last season for Dundee United taught us anything it’s that a good goalkeeper can take you far.

Some would say the displays of Benjamin Siegrist and, too, Deniz Mehmet, covered a multitude of sins for the 2020/21 Terrors.

I wouldn’t go that far – United were, largely, a strong defensive unit all term.

Their problem was putting the ball in the back of the net at the other end.

© Shutterstock Feed

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that having two excellent stoppers to call upon gave them a solid base to work from.

With Deniz having completed a move to Dunfermline and speculation mounting

surrounding Siegrist’s future, United need to get some assurance between the sticks one way or another.

Will Siegrist be a keeper? Pardon the pun.

Unlikely, I’d say. I imagine the Tangerines will want to cash in on their No 1 asset, who has only a year left to run on his current deal, before the window is out.

That leaves just young Jack Newman in the Tannadice goalkeeping stable.

The club may feel he is ready for more responsibility, particularly under a boss in Tam Courts ready to promote youth. However, I’d guess that would only be as a No 2.

Liam Kelly has been linked with a move and would be a superb signing.

Whatever happens, certainty is needed now.

It’s been a gruelling wait for the return of football.

With four days between Scotland’s Euro 2020 exit and Dundee’s pre-season starting at Forfar today, I’ve been at a loss.

A moan regularly levelled at me, usually from the ladies in my life, is that it’s wall-to-wall football on the TV every night. This summer, they definitely have a point.

For all a major finals is marvellous for cheering on from the couch, nothing beats the

hubbub of the domestic game in this country.

Hopefully, we see Scottish stadia at full capacity soon!