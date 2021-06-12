CALUM WOODGER: It’s coming hame? Behave but Euro 2020 euphoria must be savoured by starved Scotland

If you’ve not caught Euro fever by now you must be living under a rock.

In what’s been a horrific year or so for everyone across the country with the Covid-19

pandemic, it’s brilliant to see the nation coming together to support Scotland.

The national team acting as a source of comfort and release from the depression and mire of the coronavirus is a strange sensation but one we must savour.

Particularly those of the generation, of which I myself am a part, who have never sampled major tournament euphoria.

Steve Clarke’s team may well end up being absolutely rubbish at Euro 2020 but, to be honest, like the selfish 90s bairn I am, I don’t care.

Just being a part of such a spectacle for the first time in 23 years is enough for me.

I was five when Scotland last made a major finals, the World Cup in France 1998.

I remember having the replica Umbro jersey, the sticker book, even some of the players: Colin Hendry, John Collins and Jim Leighton stick in the mind.

However, this is different.

Actually being able to appreciate the significance of the occasion – albeit from afar at home, in the pub or in the Glasgow Green fan park – is unbelievable.

For the record, I don’t think our boys will be rubbish!

I’m actually quietly confident (dangerous, I know) that the Scots can make their mark on the competition.

We looked handy in warm-up clashes against Holland and Luxembourg, have some genuine top-quality players at our disposal and have the benefit of playing a couple of games at Hampden.

We start there on Monday afternoon against the Czech Republic, a team we’ve beaten a few times in the not-so-distant past.

Starting with a win has to be the aim for Clarke’s boys if we’ve any aspirations to get out of a group that also contains real class international sides in England (as much as it pains me to say that) and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

Will we make it into the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time in our nation’s proud football history? It’s a tough ask.

However, with two, maybe three of the four teams from Group D progressing into the last 16, by courtesy of a play-off, we’ve got every opportunity.

It was a play-off win over Serbia that got us to this stage after all!

Whatever happens, I simply can’t wait for Monday to come around – it’s truly like being a kid again.

I’ve my replica jersey looked out (not the one from 1998 before anyone panics), all the required provisions and my diary clear to settle into what is a proud and long-awaited moment for the country.

Unlike the fantasists south of the border, we’re, generally, a nation of pessimists.

We’ve no grand ideas of it coming home, just being at the party, partly at hame, is enough for us. So let’s just enjoy it – come on Scotland!

If you believe in first impressions, Thomas Courts got off to a flier in his first press conference as Dundee United head coach this week.

Composed, confident and a clear communicator, I can already assure you’ll he’ll be a favourite with those tasked with filling papers, websites and bulletins.

However, translating that talking the talk into walking the walk is another thing entirely.

Winning over us in the media is all well and good but the way he conducts himself on the training ground with the players and how that translates on the field will be the making or breaking of the 39-year-old. Particularly for the supporters.

There were some sceptics among the Arabs, and Courts and sporting director Tony Asghar have been on record saying they understand their concerns about the former Kelty Hearts gaffer.

They can verbally reassure fans all they like, though.

What really matters is how his team look on opening day.

Kicking off with a Premier Sports Cup trip to former stomping ground Kelty next month, Courts needs to get off to a flier in the dugout.

Victory there and progress out of their group for the first time since 2017/18 would be a solid start to his reign.

After that, the focus will turn to league football, where he’ll really be judged.

Time will tell but, as it stands, I like the cut of Courts’ jib and wish him all the best.

With Paul McMullan officially becoming a permanent Dundee player yesterday, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premiership next season.

If his exploits in the Championship, on loan at Dens from city rivals Dundee United, are anything to go by he’ll do just fine.

Registering 13 assists in 19 appearances is a ridiculous stat for the wide man.

However, we’ve read this script before. He did the same the campaign prior for United as they lifted the second-tier title and couldn’t quite make the step up.

Hopefully this time he can do it.