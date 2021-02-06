CALUM WOODGER: Ross County clash the biggest of Micky Mellon’s Dundee United reign and why the Dee can’t afford another derailment

The form has been bad for a while now but, of late, what we’ve seen is a real mood change surrounding Dundee United and their boss Micky Mellon.

Disappointment has turned to frustration, which has in turn become deflation and downright anger.

There is almost a realisation and an acceptance from boss, players, staff, board and fans that we’re headed towards a mission critical point for Mellon’s Tangerines.

Today’s trip to Ross County is the biggest of Mellon’s reign in charge at Tannadice and could determine which way his managership and United’s season goes.

Ten days ago, prior to their 5-1 mauling at the hands of St Mirren, it was a situation which seemed unthinkable, with the Terrors still sitting in the top six and at least looking like they had something about them in draws with Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Hamilton.

The Buddies battering was followed by another home defeat, this time against Hibs, and then Wednesday night’s loss in Lanarkshire as Motherwell ran out 2-1 winners over the toiling Tangerines.

That mini run of three defeats on the spin has come at an awful time, amid what is an eight-game winless streak, with just one victory in the last 12 for United.

And, with tough tests against established, top-six sides on the horizon, you feel the pressure is really on the Terrors and their gaffer to get a result in the Highlands.

After today, their next five games in the run up to the split are Livingston (H), Rangers (A), Kilmarnock (A), Celtic (H) and Aberdeen (H).

It’s a daunting set of fixtures and a challenge United will need to rise to.

They can take some of the strain off of themselves today by picking up a monumental three points.

That’s easier said than done, with the Staggies looking renewed in confidence and threatening to become resurgent under John Hughes, but it could be a massive result in lifting United back into the top half before their split, shutting them off from any trouble.

The run they are on is concerning, with their once solid defence looking frail and what was already a meagre attacking offering almost nonexistent at the moment.

However, seeking out some optimism, the Terrors could do worse than look back to the very start of the season when things looked like they were going to be rosy under new boss Mellon.

The last time United travelled up to Dingwall was, for my money, their best performance of the season as they came from behind to run out 2-1 winners.

It was a display that had everything needed for a team to be successful in this league – battling qualities, a cutting edge, impact from the bench and astute management.

The good news for Arabs is all the ingredients for that oh-so-successful recipe back in August are still in United’s store cupboard. They’ve just got to dig deep and find them once more.

The Championship title is Hearts’ to lose. It pretty much always has been, but now it’s impossible to ignore.

Dundee’s loss to Raith last weekend, coupled with the Jambos’ narrow win over Dunfermline, has it looking like the trophy is only going one way.

With the resources and quality of player at their disposal, I can’t see the men from Gorgie slipping up enough to allow the Pars, Raith or the Dee back into the race.

For a while it seemed the Dark Blues would make it a more interesting tussle at the top after they went on a six-game unbeaten run.

However, the result at Stark’s Park last Saturday and the 1-1 draw at Arbroath in the previous round leaves any hope of silverware come the end of the season dead in the water.

What James McPake’s side, who have a game in hand on the three sides above them, can’t afford to do now is allow their season to derail.

Top spot, most would agree, is now beyond them but securing second is of paramount importance to a realistic promotion push.

Inconsistency has blighted McPake’s time in charge at Dens Park and they’ve been guilty of not performing when it’s mattered most.

That has to all change between now and the end of the season if they are to get back to the big time.

All hail the ‘diddy teams’ I say!

And I can get away with saying it because I support one myself and, sorry Dundee and United fans, report on two at the moment.

In all seriousness, Rangers running away with the league title has meant it’s been down to the Premiership’s bottom half (or so) to keep interest alive in the top flight.

Between my St Mirren in sixth and Hamilton sitting rock bottom, there is only a 10-point difference at the moment as we edge ever-closer to the split.

It’s all set up for a grandstand finish to see who drops into the Championship. . .