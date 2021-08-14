CALUM WOODGER: Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland ‘replacement’ has gargantuan boots to fill

The will he, won’t he transfer saga that surrounded Lawrence Shankland for so long almost made it feel like he’d never cut ties with Dundee United.

In a strange way, given his hero status among the Arabs, he probably never will.

However, what is for certain, after his surprise £1m move to Belgium this week, the hitman has left behind gargantuan boots to fill.

I say surprise, not with the departure, although it took a while after a few transfer windows of speculation and interest, but more with the destination.

Not many would have expected the 26-year-old Scotland star to head to the continent to join Belgian top-flight outfit Beerschot.

That is besides former United team-mate Freddy Frans, currently with the Antwerp side, who practically engineered the move for Shankland!

All joking aside, it’s a transfer that has piqued the interest of many across Scottish football.

It’s good to see one of our brightest talents trying out a new environment.

It will, of course, be a test for Shanks and his young family – not just on the pitch, but adapting to the Belgian way of life.

He’s a strong character, though, and more than capable of making a success of himself wherever he goes.

Especially if he can repeat the form he showed for United, particularly that from their Championship-winning 2019/20 season.

Signing on a free transfer from then-second-tier rivals Ayr, the former Aberdeen striker was an inspired bit of business for the Tangerines.

A brilliant 40 goals in 74 appearances for the Terrors is testament to that.

Among those were some great moments, real highlights from the Shankland back catalogue.

Four on his debut against Inverness, the title-sealing strike last year – also against the Caley Jags – and, of course, THAT screamer against St Johnstone.

Finding a replacement to have the same impact is unlikely but, whoever does lead the line for the Tangerines, now their talisman has flitted to pastures new, has a job on their hands living up to Shanks’ legacy.

Marc McNulty, who spent last season on loan at Tannadice, yesterday sealed another year-long loan with club.

Given he was played out of position for most of his stint up here under Micky Mellon, it feels like we never saw the best of McNulty.

After all, the 28-year-old Reading forward was a deadly No 9 for Hibs at this level.

So much so, he earned two Scotland caps off the back of his displays in the capital.

You’re never going to get a Shankland clone, but McNulty is probably as close as you’ll get, if given a chance through the middle.

Terrors boss Tam Courts seems willing to do that. Now it’s just about seeing if McNulty can slip on his old size nines and get the job done.

That Dundee need to quickly put last weekend’s Celtic hammering behind them is obvious.

The 6-0 humbling at Parkhead was a sore one for the Dark Blues to take, particularly after an encouraging 2-2 Premiership-opening draw against St Mirren at Dens the

previous Saturday.

Rather than simply trying to forget what was a really bad day at the office, though, the Dee have a huge chance for redemption today in the form of a, potentially, bumper cup clash.

With a capacity of 7,315 permitted at Dens this afternoon, Dundee will, hopefully, turn on the style for their frustrated fans as league rivals Motherwell come to town for their Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash.

As well as exorcising the ghosts of Celtic Park, with all that is going on in the

background – after speculation surrounding boss James McPake and technical director Gordon Strachan’s futures – a morale-boosting victory is very much needed on the dark blue side of Sandeman Street.

A cup game, for which you must pay extra on top of your season ticket, directly after a hiding from either side of the Old Firm wouldn’t normally attract much in terms of a crowd.

After Covid, though, the landscape is very different and Dees deserve to see a lot better from their team as they seek quarter-final progress.

St Johnstone did themselves proud against Galatasaray but it’s not going to get any easier for the Perth men as their European adventure continues.

Although, ultimately, they bowed out of the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage, losing 5-3 on aggregate to the Turkish giants, there is a continental reprieve for the Saints.

They go straight into the play-off round for the newly-formed Europa Conference League, taking on LASK of Austria.

They’re no mugs and will give the McDiarmid Park men a huge test. They’ll need to be brave again.