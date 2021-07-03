CALUM WOODGER: Dundee United’s competition for a top-six finish next season is looking fierce – can they do it?

With Ian Harkes’ proclamation that they will again be setting their sights on the top six, we got our first set-in-stone Dundee United target for the season ahead.

It’s a fine ambition for a club the size of United – and one I think is wholly achievable.

However, when you look at the teams in the Premiership this term, it’s going to be a helluva lot tougher than last campaign.

The Terrors were able to finish ninth last time out under former boss Micky Mellon, only a point off St Johnstone in fifth spot.

With Hearts and Dundee’s promotions into the top flight, though, his successor Tam Courts may find it a tougher task to get that close.

Besides the Jambos and city rivals the Dark Blues, when you assess who else will be vying for the top half, in my opinion there are only two places to play for.

The Old Firm will, of course, be in there, Hibs look a good bet and Aberdeen, albeit an unknown quantity under new boss Stephen Glass, are perennial top-six finishers.

That leaves two spots up for grabs and, after the season they had under Callum Davidson, the Saints would again be my bet to take one of those.

The expectation at Tynecastle will be for former Tangerines gaffer Robbie Neilson to guide the Gorgie club into the mix despite only just being promoted.

Outside of those more obvious candidates, can you really rule anyone out?

United will be confident and Livingston, St Mirren and Motherwell were all there or thereabouts last season.

Dundee look strong (see below), leaving Ross County, for me, as probably the least-likely to steal into the upper echelons of the division.

© SNS Group

It’s a crowded marketplace that’s for sure.

The question is, can the Terrors break out from the pack?

There’s enough quality in their ranks, as things stand, to suggest so.

Given Charlie Mulgrew is the only addition, at this stage, however, it’s the same team that fell short last time out.

United must strengthen if they are to kick on in the coming campaign.

The key positions they should be looking at, in my opinion, are goalkeeper, attacking midfielder, winger and striker.

© Shutterstock Feed

With Deniz Mehmet away and speculation mounting surrounding No 1 Benjamin Siegrist’s future – he has only a year to run on his deal – young Jack Newman is the only other man to call on.

There are plenty options in midfield – Harkes, Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher to name but a few.

However, none have that dynamic, creative spark required to cut open top-tier defences. The same can be said for the wings, where only Logan Chalmers is a

recognised wide man.

Up top, Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark need help to get the goals United will need to make their top-six dream a reality.

Dundee looked sharp in their first pre-season game at Forfar last Saturday but the visit of West Ham next week is one to get the blood pumping.

Not only for supporters, hoping to get a glimpse of the Hammers’ Premier League stars, but the Dark Blues’ players, too.

They never had to get out of first gear against the Loons, running out comfortable

3-0 winners at Station Park.

© SNS Group

David Moyes’ side, however, should get them motoring.

In their final friendly before their Premier Sports Cup campaign kicks off against Brora Rangers on July 13, the Dee should be looking to build up the revs ahead of the domestic season starting.

It looks like James McPake’s men have barely skipped a beat since winning promotion to the top flight via a sensational play-off run.

There can’t be any room for complacency, of course, but I’m feeling good about Dundee’s chances in the upcoming term.

Luke McCowan and Ryan Sweeney slotted right into the side at Forfar and there seems to be real momentum behind the Dee at the moment.

The West Ham clash at Dens – and Tuesday’s visit of Leyton Orient to the City of Discovery – will tell us a bit more about how the squad is shaping up.

On first viewing, though, the Dee are cruising towards the new season with style and swagger.

After a horror last year or so, it was a delight to start the new campaign the right way with a pre-season trip to Berwick.

Joining me watching on as a young Dundee United XI succumbed 3-1 to Lowland League Berwick Rangers were 450 fans, some 300-odd that were Arabs.

Basking in the sunshine of the beautiful border town, the sense of a bright new dawn was palpable.

Not only because of what is, hopefully, an imminent return of normality to our game, but also in the form of the talent on show.

Youngsters Lennon Walker and Shaun Brown starred for United.