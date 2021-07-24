CALUM WOODGER: Dundee United need big week off the pitch to set themselves up for Premiership opener

With just over a week to go until Dundee United’s Premiership campaign gets under way, Tam Courts’ men are in a decent position.

Note the use of the word ‘decent’ – because there’s still a lot of work to be done to have United where they should be headed into the big kick off.

The Tangerines look short of a few bodies. New boss Courts will know this, too.

That makes the week leading up to the curtain-raiser at Aberdeen a huge one for the Terrors.

Courts said he was hopeful of adding more men to his squad by now – a target which looks set to drag into a new week.

In veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew and experienced goalkeeper Trevor Carson, he has made two fine additions to a group that will hope to challenge for a top-six spot in the new term.

What’s missing, though, is new blood at the other end of the pitch.

The Tangerines are in desperate need of creativity and goals in the final third – they’ve been crying out for it for a while, actually.

Yes, in the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Logan Chalmers and Peter Pawlett they have men they can call on to deliver the goods – all have shown that in the early season Premier Sports Cup matches.

However, the Terrors require something different.

An injection, a freshness, a player or two to shake things up and rock the apple cart a little.

Not to say that the Tannadice club are comfortable – they have a settled and happy squad that know each other well.

And that’s a big strength for them as well as something they should be proud of.

However, what that can do is make them predictable.

In the infancy of a season, that is something a team can’t afford.

The unknown, whether that’s new faces, new tactics or new bosses, thrives at this early juncture.

And, under rookie gaffer Courts, the Terrors can’t have a bad start.

Instantly heaping the pressure on an untried manager as this level could see the campaign nosedive into a freefall.

Confidence from the fans in what is going on at Tannadice has to be fostered if this

project is to work and a couple of major signings would go a long way to instilling that.

As I’ve said before in this column, equally as important as fresh faces is securing the futures – whether they stay or go – of key men Lawrence Shankland and Benjamin Siegrist before it’s too late in the window to do anything about it.

So a few things hang in the balance just now.

What way they fall over the coming week could tell us a lot about United in the early days of a new season.

Sink or swim? Win or bust? It’s nowhere near that stage yet.

But the coming weeks until the window slams shut are, without question, crucial.

Get it wrong now and they’ll be taking stock in January with a whole different perspective.

I’ve been really impressed with James McPake’s business in the transfer window so far.

From what I’ve seen of and heard about Ryan Sweeney and Luke McCowan they’ll add a lot to what is already a settled and successful group.

This week’s captures of goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and hitman Cillian Sheridan should only strengthen the Dark Blues’ squad further.

Hopefully we get a further glimpse of the four new boys today as Dundee try to close their Premier Sports Cup group with a 100% record by beating Forfar.

It should give the entire Dee pool a chance to sharpen up ahead of the real ball coming out next Saturday when St Mirren call in at Dens for the Premiership opener.

One man I hope is ready for the visit of the Buddies is Irish forward Sheridan.

With Danny Mullen still coming back from injury, the Dee need a focal point up top.

Of course, there is still Jason Cummings and Alex Jakubiak – both in scoring form – but Sheridan brings a different dimension to the Dundee frontline.

His height and physicality could ruffle some feathers in what is a St Mirren backline on the smaller side with Joe Shaughnessy and Conor McCarthy.

Whoever starts up top, what is for sure is it’ll be a big test of the Dark Blues’ top-flight credentials.

Jim Goodwin’s team are a strong outfit and have lofty ambitions.

Positive results for Aberdeen and Hibs in Europe is a huge boost for Scottish football.

It’s great to see our teams performing well on the biggest stage – and 5-1 and 3-0 wins for the Dons and the Hibees, respectively, certainly is that.

Although not against the most-illustrious opposition or on the grandest of platforms, it’s still coefficient points in the bag.

It is something everyone should celebrate, except Dundee United.

They open their Premiership season at Aberdeen next weekend and will be in for a test going by the Dandies’ display against Hacken.