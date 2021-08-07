CALUM WOODGER: Tam Courts needs to put his stamp on ‘stale’ Dundee United – and fast

A month into the 2021/22 season for Dundee United and it feels like very much of a muchness as things stand.

I know, I hear you: “But Calum, it’s only one game into the new league season?”

While that much is true, it doesn’t take away from the sense of feeling that, taking everything into account, as things stand, we’re in for a similar ride as we got last term down Tannadice way.

New boss Tam Courts inherited a side from Micky Mellon that is, albeit effective at times, somewhat stale.

It’s hard to judge Courts too harshly with the rookie boss, you feel, yet to really put his stamp on things.

But, the longer time goes on without a real, tangible measure of where his Tangerines’ project is going, questions will start to be asked.

That the opening-day 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen was a dismally-poor start to their Premiership season is something no one is dressing up.

However, what is more alarming, is the lack of an indication of that strikingly-similar display of ‘Mellonball’ changing any time soon.

With just two new faces in the door – veteran centre-half Charlie Mulgrew and back-up stopper Trevor Carson – there has been little to inspire belief and confidence in the team, not just for the fans, but for the players themselves, too.

Indeed, since their promotion from the Championship last year, the Terrors have made just five (arguably six if you count third-choice kid keeper Jack Newman) permanent signings.

They are: Mulgrew, Carson, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan Edwards and Florent Hoti.

Now, all of them either have been or have the potential to be successful, but the point remains: the Tangerines need more.

They have become predictable, insipid and look in danger of becoming totally impotent if things don’t change sooner rather than later.

As intended, that sounds dramatic, I know.

However, with the closing of the summer transfer window just over three weeks away and a run of tough fixtures ahead for United, sealing the services of some top talent would be just the fillip everyone of a tangerine persuasion is needing right now.

Courts is hopeful of getting an ‘exciting’ attacking player in the door next week, with former Terrors hitman Marc McNulty on the club’s longlist of striking options but maybe not the man to fit that bill.

He may well be one of the three or four men the club are aiming to add before the

window slams shut, of course, and, while I admire their patient approach, United are crying out for some help right now.

With Rangers calling in to the City of Discovery today and St Johnstone, Hearts and St Mirren all to be faced before the first Dundee derby of the season on September 19, things aren’t going to get any easier for the Tangerines nor their new man Courts.

There was a time, not so long ago in fact, that James McPake was a much-maligned figure in Dundee.

And I don’t just mean with United fans for his exploits in dark blue, by the way!

Among his own support, the Dee boss wasn’t the most popular figure after a tricky start in management.

For what’s felt like most of his tenure, there’s been pressure put on Dens chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms to expend with McPake’s services.

To their credit, the American high heidyins stood firm and, with promotion to the Premiership secured via the play-offs last term, you’d struggle to find a Dark Blues fan with a bad word to say about their gaffer.

McPake has turned it around and made himself, at this stage, indispensable to the club.

He has fostered a fantastic team spirit on Sandeman Street and looks to have built a team well able to deal with the rigours of the top flight.

Interest this week in his signature from English League One side MK Dons puts all of this in doubt – such is the gravity of the job McPake has done at Dens.

For me, the Dee simply can’t afford to lose McPake at this stage – nor would it be wise for the young boss to move on at this juncture.

Stabilise Dundee in the Premiership and a bigger, better job may just come around.

The stars of St Johnstone can do no wrong at the moment.

With halos glistening after a famous 1-1 draw at Galatasaray, Saints couldn’t be shining any brighter.

With European credentials added to CVs that already boast, at least, two cup wins, many of the Perth squad will be sought after men.

Ali McCann, a beacon in midfield, is the obvious talent.

Sadly, he has opted to represent Northern Ireland internationally.

Zander Clark, Jason Kerr and Shaun Rooney, however, isn’t it about time we cap them before their inevitable moves south?

