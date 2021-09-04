CALUM WOODGER: Dundee and Dundee United back on track after lean times in my four-year stay

After four years working on the Tully, I have decided to call it a day and move on to pastures new.

It is not a decision I made lightly and, truly, I depart with mixed emotions.

Ultimately, moving back through to the west to be closer to friends and family after a tough 18 months or so dealing with the reality of solitude that the pandemic brought told.

I’m looking forward to a new challenge in Glasgow, though, and will still, hopefully, we keeping a close eye on affairs in the City of Discovery as I continue in sports journalism.

That said, I’ll miss my work covering the city clubs for this fantastic newspaper.

After some lean years for both at the start of my time in Dundee, I’m pleased to be leaving at a time where both Dundee and Dundee United are back on track.

I genuinely believes both sets of fans, Dees and Arabs, should be optimistic about what the future holds for them under their young bosses.

At Dens, James McPake has done a sterling job to prove his doubters wrong, me included, to get the Dark Blues back in the Premiership, where, hopefully, they will soon start to put more points on the board.

The Dee have already shown they can compete at this level, and with the recent addition of Leigh Griffiths, have the squad to have a real good go.

Off the pitch, owner Tim Keyes and managing director John Nelms, another person I’ve not been shy in criticising, continue to look stable and reliable guardians for the club.

Under their guidance, with the continued development of McPake as a manager and his knack of signing top quality talent, I’m positive about what the future holds for the dark blue side of Sandeman Street.

All the wonderful staff and fans at Dens deserve to see a successful team on the pitch.

Likewise, on the tangerine side of the tracks, things are looking rosy under Tam Courts.

Although earlier in his journey to silencing some critics than McPake, Courts is proving himself to be calm and an astute tactician.

United have started the campaign brightly under his guidance as they set their stall out to make another push for the top six and cup glory.

And I genuinely don’t think that’s out of reach for this current Terrors’ crop.

I like what Courts and sporting director Tony Asghar have done in this most recent transfer window.

Adding attacking verve was crucial – and they should have that in Marc McNulty and Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen, while the early signs for Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt are good.

At the back, Charlie Mulgrew, Trevor Carson and Scott McMann are solid Premiership additions.

It’ll take some time for Courts to blend everything together just the way he wants it but, when he does, I’m happily backing him to do something special with United.

Like Dundee, they’re a special club, from a braw city.

Anyway, until next time, ehm awa. . .

Losing captain and talismanic on-pitch leader Charlie Adam for the next six weeks is, clearly, a huge blow for Dundee.

The disappointment of the 36-year-old midfielder’s groin injury should be tempered, however, with the fact that the Dark Blues have a couple of young stars ready-made to enter the fray.

In Max Anderson, recently called into the Scotland U/21 squad, the Dee have a supreme midfield talent on their hands.

Boss James McPake has already shown he has no qualms putting faith in the 20-year-old box-to-box ball of energy.

Alongside the likes of experienced campaigners Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne, Anderson has had plenty of game time this season.

One kid who’s maybe not had as many minutes as he’d have liked in the past year or so is Fin Robertson.

The 18-year-old is, arguably, the best talent to have come out of the Dens Park club’s academy.

Again, McPake will have no issue asking his ‘safety valve’ Fin to take on Adam’s mantle and dictate the tempo for Dundee.

Although half his age, Robertson has the potential to be every bit as good a player as Charlie has been throughout an illustrious career.

A changing of the guard? Not yet but the door’s ajar for someone to prove their worth.

It looks a tall order for Scotland to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

However, for the sake of a re-energised home support, Steve Clarke’s men have to keep their hopes alive for as long as possible.

Denmark are racing away at the top of qualifying Group F after outclassing the Scots in Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

Beating Moldova tonight is a must, while Tuesday night’s trip to Austria simply can’t be a case of Goodnight, Vienna.

With fans back, we must capitalise on Euros euphoria and avoid this summer’s finals becoming another once in 23 years occasion.