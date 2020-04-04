CALUM WOODGER: Clubs’ furlough calls not easy to stomach but it could be worse

IT’S not a decision they’ll have taken lightly but Dundee and Dundee United made the right call putting their playing squads on furlough leave.

Any decision over someone’s pay is always tough, not least in these circumstances.

Given the lack of funding from elsewhere and decisions being made by other clubs to enforce pay cuts and, potentially, invoke “clause 12” to suspend contracts, it could have been a lot worse.

Potentially losing or deferring a chunk of their wages over £2,500 per month won’t be easy to stomach for those affected but it could prove a move that safeguards both city clubs and many jobs outwith the playing staff.

They’re not the first to put all their players and a proportion of their staff on the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and they won’t be the last.

The longer the coronavirus lockdown goes on, other Scottish clubs may have to follow suit.

Like any other business, the Tangerines and the Dark Blues must continue to be financially-viable in this uncertain period and, with no matchday income on the horizon, things like the furlough scheme, which sees the Government pay 80% of wages up to the £2,500 per month threshold are a no-brainer.

Mal Brannigan and John Nelms, managing directors at United and the Dee respectively, realise that.

Where it becomes more of a thinker is how the stars of both clubs continue to keep themselves in shape without being able to do work administered by the club.

The skeleton staff which remain at United, including manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Tony Asghar, will continue running affairs but the players are, technically, on leave. The same applies to those representing Dundee.

They are, of course, professionals and footballers ‘by trade’ who will no doubt be dedicating their lockdowns to staying fit.

Already unable to access training facilities and work with their team-mates, however, this further restriction on ‘going to work’ will only make life harder.

In the short term, that could have an effect on Robbie and James McPake’s squads when the action returns. But what takes paramount importance here is the long term.

The sustainability of Dundee and United as clubs, and success on the field, seemingly depends on furlough amid all the uncertainty of where football will end up.

Of course, we can’t lose sight of what will matter most, months down the line – protecting public health, staying safe and beating Covid-19.

Financial measures implemented because of the coronavirus aside, we are still awaiting a decision on how the current campaign will end in Scotland.

From my point of view, the best way forward for our leagues is to be brave and press on with restructuring.

For me, it is something we should be thinking about anyway and the current situation offers the perfect opportunity to do so.

No one solution will please everyone but I think freshening things up can only be good for our game.

It’s the fairest, most positive way to move out of these dire times and gives clubs clarity to plan and build for the future, on and off the field.

Seeing the season out after Uefa opened the door to summer football, but with no relegations and two promotions in each of the lower leagues to create a 14-team top-flight, is the way forward.

There will bewinners and losers without play-offs, perhaps even Dundee, but no club will be left worse off.

Over to you Messrs Doncaster and Maxwell. . .

This week’s decision by the Belgian Pro League to call the season as it stands sets a difficult precedent for others across Europe, not least here.

Club Brugge have been awarded the title in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite operating a play-off system, 15 points clear with one game to go, Brugge are clearly deserved winners.

The same can’t be said for Celtic, Dundee United, Raith or Cove, making a similar move very difficult.

Dundee boss James McPake absolutely shone on Twa Teams, One Street this week.

He was frank about every aspect of his career making the episode well worth a listen on Apple podcasts or Spotify.