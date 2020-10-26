Dundee goalie Calum Ferrie sets sights on Dark Blues No1 spot after Morton clean sheet

Calum Ferrie has his sights set on being Dundee’s No 1 this season after earning a clean sheet in his first league start for two years.

The young goalie admits he’s had to be patient and is determined to make the most of his opportunity after keeping out Greenock Morton at the weekend.

The 22-year-old replaced the more experienced Jack Hamilton in James McPake’s side on Saturday after the former Scotland squad goalie conceded six goals at Hearts on the opening day of the campaign.

Having made just three league appearances for the Dark Blues since signing from Port Vale as a youngster, Ferrie hopes he’s done enough to earn himself the gloves on a regular basis.

“It’s been a long time,” he said, with Ferrie’s last league start coming on May 12, 2018, against Partick Thistle in the Premiership.

“I’ve had to wait and be patient and work hard. The club has done a lot for me and I want to repay the club in the best way I can – that’s by playing well and getting clean sheets.

“Everyone wants to play every week, that’s why we’re footballers. It’s what I love to do. I love to train but you don’t get that buzz from getting a win.

“I hope I can stay in now, grow and progress and, hopefully, get more clean sheets.”

The day started on a very positive note for Dundee with the five changes made by boss James McPake making an instant impact.

As well as Ferrie, coming into the team were Danny Mullen, Jonathan Afolabi, Shaun Byrne and Declan McDaid with Hamilton, Paul McGowan and Fin Robertson dropping to the bench.

McDaid played his part early on, sending in a cross which found its way to Jordan Marshall with the left-back picking out Afolabi eight yards out to smash home his first goal for the club since signing from Celtic on loan.

Afolabi would go close again while centre-back Lee Ashcroft had a fierce volley blocked in front of goal as the Dark Blues went searching for a second goal.

David Hopkin’s Morton, though, grew into the game with their pressing continually forcing the home side back towards their own goal.

Dundee were still a threat but Ton had the better opportunities in the second half with a Markus Fjortoft header going just wide and an Aidan Nesbitt effort in stoppage time stopped by Ferrie.

The young goalie, though, stood up to everything thrown his way by the Greenock side as he earned his first-ever shutout in Dundee colours.

“It was a good way personally to start the season but a clean sheet isn’t just me, it’s the defence, midfield and strikers all working as a unit,” he said.

“We saw that against Morton and had to deal with a lot of pressure, even when they went down to 10 men.

“I felt like as a team we dealt with the pressure well, limited their chances to just a couple of shots which were relatively easy saves at the end of the day.

“That’s what you want, a clean sheet, three points and let’s kick on now.”

Ferrie may have taken Hamilton’s spot in the team but the Englishman revealed he’s had nothing but support from his fellow keeper after finding out he was in the team.

“I found out on Friday and, personally, I’m very happy to be involved,” Ferrie said.

“I’ve worked hard for it so, hopefully, I can kick on now.

“Me, Jack, the young goalie Harry (Harrison Sharp), and Bobby Geddes all work together as a unit and in training push each other to get better. That’s what you need.

“Everyone knows about the goalkeeper’s union and we do look out for one another, want each other to do well.

“We push each other in training every day.”

He added: “The result against Hearts was difficult but as a team we just need to move on from it.

“There are still another 25 games to go so it’s a long season and, at the end of the day, a 6-2 is only worth three points, same as a 1-0 is worth three points.

“Now we just have to build momentum and that winning mentality throughout the squad.

“You can build on clean sheets and then you only need one goal to win the game.

“I think it’s about getting momentum and building on that result, taking that winning feeling into next week’s game.”