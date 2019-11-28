Calum Butcher signs new deal at Dundee United until 2023

Calum Butcher has signed a new deal at Dundee United until 2023.

The combative midfielder has extended his stay at Tannadice after an impressive 12 months since re-joining the club last January.

United currently sit top of the Championship and Butcher was delighted to get his future with the Tangerines sorted out.

“I am delighted to sign the contract,” he said.

“United is a great place to be right now. I can see something great happening here, and the gaffer committing his future to the club was a huge factor in convincing me to continue my career here.

“He has taken us to another level, and that will continue. I want to be part of that.”