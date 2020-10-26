Calum Butcher and Peter Pawlett add to Dundee United’s midfield injury woes with the pair’s fitness to be monitored ahead of Ross County clash

The injury woes continue to mount for Dundee United with Calum Butcher and Peter Pawlett doubts for their clash with Ross County this weekend.

The midfielders had been carrying niggling problems for most of the season with United boss Micky Mellon opting to rest them for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone in order to break the cycle.

Butcher had played all but 27 minutes of the Terrors’ matches this season until that point, while Pawlett had appeared in every game, too, and were thought to be due a rest.

They joined winger Logan Chalmers (ankle), young midfielder Declan Glass (ACL) and Argentine wide man Adrian Sporle (groin) on the sidelines with both suffering from muscle tightness.

The midfield pair will be monitored throughout the week as the Tangerines return to training at St Andrews tomorrow with a view to making the County clash at Tannadice this coming Saturday.

Dillon Powers checked into the United midfield in their place at McDiarmid Park, with Scotland striker Marc McNulty joining Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark up front for a full debut in Perth.

Fans have been clamouring for Cameroonian international Jeando Fuchs to make his United bow but the 23-year-old is still building up his fitness after spending two weeks in precautionary coronavirus quarantine following his move from Alaves.

Depending on the former Sochaux man’s progress this week, he could make it onto the park but is unlikely to start against the Highlanders.

Ian Harkes, Adam King and wide man Paul McMullan, slowly recovering from a groin injury of his own, represent Mellon’s only other midfield options.

It remains to be seen who the United gaffer opts for when the Staggies come to town but his midfield, which has struggled to hit the mark in recent games, is starting to look a little thin on the ground.