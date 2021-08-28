Calum Butcher labelled ‘dominant player’ for Dundee United after agreeing new deal

Thomas Courts has labelled Calum Butcher a ‘dominant player’ as he expressed his delight in securing the English midfielder on a new deal.

Butcher has agreed an improved contract until 2023 with an option of a further year after impressing during his second spell at the Tannadice club.

And Courts insists that United are getting former Tottenham youth star Butcher, 30, at his ‘prime.’

“It’s great to secure a player of Butcher’s quality,” said Courts. He’s in the prime years of his football career.

“He loves the club and you saw the impact he had when he came off the bench against Hearts.

“Calum has agreed an extra couple of years and it’s great to secure him in his prime years. He’s such a dominant player for us.

“He’s a leader within the group and still has his best years ahead of him.”

Courts predicts quiet transfer window

Meanwhile, Courts does not expect to have a busy transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

English League One side Lincoln City have been linked with a deadline-busting move for Jamie Robson.

Robson was United’s goal hero in the recent 1-0 win over Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

“There’s nothing I’m forecasting transfer-wise,” added Courts.

“There’s no-one earmarked to go out which means there will be very little earmarked to come in.

“But I also know that, at this stage of the window, things can happen very quickly.”

United are also boosted by the news that keeper Benji Siegrist’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Siegrist was expected to set for a lengthy lay-off following a training ground injury prior to last week’s win over St Johnstone.

The Swiss keeper also missed Saturday’s defeat to Hearts and Courts added: “We have had the scan sent over now.

“We’ll evaluate it later but are hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.”

Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen is being ear-marked for a debut away to St Mirren on September 11th, with progress being made on his work permit.