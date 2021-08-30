Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum Butcher aims to lead Dundee United to top six and Hampden finals to ‘finish Tannadice journey’

By Ewan Smith
August 30, 2021, 8:00 am
Dundee United vice captain Calum Butcher is dreaming of Hampden glory
Calum Butcher is determined to ‘finish his journey’ with Dundee United by leading them to cup finals and a top six finish.

Butcher has agreed a new two-year deal – with an additional one year option – a move that could tie him to Tannadice until 2024.

And, after pledging what was described as his ‘prime years’ by United boss Thomas Courts, the midfielder has lofty ambitions.

Butcher, 30, hopes to help United secure a top six place and lead them back to Hampden for cup finals.

“I am delighted to agree a new contract as I am very settled here,” said Butcher.

Calum Butcher would love to lead Dundee United back to Hampden

“I started this journey with the club and I want to finish it – hopefully we can do that during the time I’ve been given.

“What does finishing it look like? Well, we were in the Championship when I came back so we got out of that.

“Now it’s about getting into the top six and getting to finals.

“That’s what this club is about.

“We fell short of that last season so it’s something we want to do in the three years I’ve got.

“You need stability in this league if you are going to achieve things. That has been shown time and again over the years.

“There is stability here now, there is a core who have been here for a while now.

“I’ve been here a while, you have Mark Reynolds, Peter Pawlett, Nicky Clark – we have all been here and been through it.”

Calum Butcher claims Dundee United boss Courts is ‘great appointment’

Calum Butcher has backed Dundee United boss Thomas Courts

Butcher has also given his backing to Courts as United boss.

Courts tasted his first home defeat since taking over the Tannadice reins in the summer as Hearts ran away 2-0 winners.

Liam Boyce gave the visitors the lead as he converted the rebound from his missed penalty.

Dundee United then forced a series of saves out of Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.

The Scotland keeper blocked a bullet header from Ryan Edwards and turned around a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick.

Liam Boyce netted the rebound after an initial penalty miss against Dundee United

And Hearts clinched their win late on through Armand Gnanduillet.

The French striker coolly drilled beyond Trevor Carson to put his side joint top.

But despite the loss, Butcher believes Courts can make an impact as United boss.

“The manager was already here and I think that’s a big thing too,” said Butcher.

“There were a lot of eyebrows raised when he got the job but I always said it was a great appointment.

Thomas Courts has impressed Butcher

“He knew the team, he knew the club and he knows what the young players can bring to the place.

“The supporters have really backed us as well. Getting them back had made such a difference and you can feel that in the games.

“You can feel everyone pulling in the same direction.”

