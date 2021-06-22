Callum McGregor: Euro 2020 experience has made Scotland ‘so hungry’ to qualify for World Cup and future Euros

Callum McGregor says Scotland’s Euros experience has made them “so hungry” to return to major competitions.

The Scots have exited the tournament following their 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden this evening, which left them bottom of Group D with one point.

Goalscorer McGregor, who drew the Dark Blues level in the first half, said: “It’s been an amazing experience and every single one of us has learned so much.

“It’s been such a tough learning experience again tonight against some top players, but it just gives you the hunger to try and get back here.

“We’ve got the World Cup in a couple of years, so we want to make sure we’re on that stage as well.

“It just makes us so hungry.”

Ultimately, profligacy in front of goal across their three group games – scoring just once despite a barrel-load of chances – cost Scotland, while Croatia this evening demonstrated the ruthless finishing required at top international level.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric’s goal to make it 2-1 from the edge of the Scots’ area was a thing of beauty.

McGregor added: “The lads are shattered. They put so much energy into it.

“The fans were amazing again, so I just want to thank them for their input again.

“I think we just lose to too much quality in the end.

“You see the second goal, Modric with the outside of his foot puts it in the top corner.

“That’s what you’re up against at this level. It’s a tough lesson.

The Celtic player added: “It’s always nice to score and get my first goal for my country. It’s a proud moment, but ultimately we’re disappointed we never quite got the result we wanted.”