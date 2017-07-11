Calls for statue of Lorraine Kelly in Dundee city centre

A Dundee woman has started a campaign for a statue of Lorraine Kelly to be built in the city centre.

TV personality Lorraine, 57, was born and raised in Glasgow but has been familiar with the City of Discovery since meeting her husband in the 1980s.

She has lived in Broughty Ferry for the past seven years.

Ally Farrell has set up a page on change.org campaigning for Lorraine to be recognised as an ambassador for Dundee.

She writes: “Lorraine Kelly has been working for years as a broadcaster and personality and it is about time the city recognised her efforts.

“She has done so much for the region and now it’s our time for us to pay her back.

“A statue would be the most appropriate way to do her work justice.

“Thank you very much goodnight.”

The petition has so far been signed by just three people.

If it reaches 100 signatures, Ally plans to deliver the petition to Dundee City Council.