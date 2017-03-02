A community leader has said the re-routing of bus services in an area of Dundee has caused “extreme difficulty” for residents.

Folk living in Mill o’ Mains have voiced concerns following the diversion of services in the area because of roadworks.

The carriageway works which are being carried out on Hebrides Drive, near its junction with Uist Terrace, have forced National Express to divert some of its services.

Jim Malone of Mill o’ Mains Tenants and Residents Association said he had been contacted by concerned residents, adding: “It appears that the estate is being bypassed due to road repairs on Hebrides Drive.

“That has caused extreme difficulty for elderly, disabled and young residents who use the services.”

Mr Malone said a temporary turning area for buses had been created during regeneration works in the area so vehicles could get into the estate.

He added: “However, the roadworks have meant that buses have not been able to get into the turning circle so they have just been going round the circular route around the outside of the estate. People have been waiting for buses which have never arrived.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Hebrides Drive, at Uist Terrace, is closed for one week for carriageway repairs. It will be reopened as soon as possible and in the meantime we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Councillor Brian Gordon, who represents the area, said: “I’ve been speaking to the council and National Express which runs the services and we’ve been trying to get this resolved.

“The buses need a smooth passage and there really needs to be dialogue between the council and the firm but residents need to be involved as well.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “Roadworks on Hebrides Drive have meant that some of our services have been diverted away from the area during this week.

“We met with Councillor Gordon yesterday afternoon and we’re going to get contractors to sort the area in question so we can reinstate the turning circle as soon as possible.”

Last night, XPlore Dundee announced on social media that a decision had been made to withdraw buses due to a parked car obstructing the exit from the temporary turning circle at Lewis Terrace, adding: “The services will only serve Mill o’ Mains at the Foula Terrace shops for the remainder of this week.”