Calls made for tougher sentences amid knife crime rise in Dundee

Calls have been made for tougher sentences to be given to people caught carrying knives and sharp weapons after “shocking” figures showed a rise in related crimes in Dundee.

A Tele investigation found that police recorded 62 crimes involving an offensive or bladed weapon in the city between April and June — more than double the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 66 people were found in possession of a knife in Dundee’s streets in 2016/17.

That’s the same level as the year before, which was the highest for at least five years.

Data just released by Police Scotland has revealed that people regularly carry knives in Dundee in broad daylight.

Officers seized knives or pointed weapons from seven different people during stop and searches in the city between April and June — and all except one came during daylight hours.

A 26-year-old woman was found with a blade in the West End at 3.20pm on May 5, while a man aged 35 was found carrying a “pointed article” during a search in the same area at 5.40am on May 26.

All of those found carrying weapons through stop and searches were in their 20s, 30s or 40s.

Police said the rise in knife crime may be down to a change in the way certain crimes are recorded — but officers warned they are clamping down on the possession of such weapons.

Alan McCloskey, director of operations for charity Victim Support, said its Dundee workers regularly support victims and witnesses of knife crime.

He said: “Education and a deterrent in the form of tougher sentencing is needed. We regularly see at first hand the devastating effects of knife crime and we need to find a way to stop people carrying bladed weapons.

“Sentencing by the courts has a role to play in stopping people carrying and using knives and other instruments with a blade.”

Hazel Kinmond, 60, of Charleston, saw her son Gary become a victim of knife crime when he was slashed on the face and head with a knife in 2010.

The culprit was jailed for 32 months for the attack.

Hazel said : “I don’t feel that it was nearly long enough. My son struggled for years to recover from the devastating attack that left him with 13 stitches to his face. The attack affected our entire family and it has taken us all until now to fully get over the incident.

“In a way my son was lucky. He could have been much more seriously injured but until they prevent people carrying weapons there is always the potential for people to be seriously hurt or killed. The police and courts need to deal with these people properly so they don’t think it’s OK to carry weapons of this type.”

Dundee shopkeeper Safiq Latif, 34, who owns Avenue News in Blackness Road in the West End, was robbed by a knife-wielding thug earlier this year.

Mr Latif said: “It was very frightening and it left me scared and anxious for a long time afterwards. I think the police and the courts need to be tougher when they deal with people who are caught carrying knives.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As part of our wider violence reduction campaign, Operation Quest, we actively strive to reduce incidents of violence across Tayside.

“We are committed to finding and prosecuting people who choose to carry knives or other offensive weapons and those who use them to cause harm to others.

“It is not an excuse to carry an offensive weapon for self-protection. No matter the intention, if a weapon is used to cause injury the effects can be devastating and could ultimately cost someone else their life.”