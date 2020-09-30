Calls for urgent action to tackle pollution on Lochee Road

Dundee councillors are calling for urgent action to be taken to tackle air pollution on Lochee Road.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday evening, councillors were updated on the city’s current air quality plan.

Members were told proposals to create a low emission zone had been postponed due to lockdown but Councillor Richard McCready said the council needed to act quickly to tackle the long-standing pollution and traffic congestion on Lochee Road.

He also called for the council’s directors of both neighbourhood services and city development to write a report as soon as possible outlining what will be done about the “long overdue” issue.

His calls were agreed unanimously by the committee.

Lochee Road, along with Broughty Ferry Road, Mains Loan, Meadowside, Seagate and Whitehall Street, is continually monitored for its nitrogen dioxide levels.

It is also one of 10 Dundee streets to be monitored for particulate matter.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson also said he was concerned over the “illegal” position the air quality issue was putting the council in.

He said he wants to see the council reviewing the junction between Lochee Road and Cleghorn Street in a bid to tackle traffic tailbacks.

He also wants the council to review the traffic light sequencing on the Polepark Road and Dudhope Terrace junctions to reduce the amount of sitting traffic.

He said: “It is vital there is a proactive approach to tackling the air quality issue.

“I have said this on numerous occasions with the council in the past and we need to see a situation where no Dundee streets have unacceptable air quality.

“A significant number of constituents live in the tenement flats on the south side of Lochee Road near to the junction where nitrogen dioxide is unacceptably high.

“It is therefore important the council has a clear strategy for improving air quality here.”

He added: “Actions speak louder than words and we do need to see momentum to achieve a proper and lasting solution.

“Residents deserve to breathe clean air in every street in Dundee.”

It was agreed back in 2017 to introduce a low emission zone in Dundee, however, in May this year the Scottish Government announced this plan may not be introduced until 2022 due to Covid-19.

Dundee City Council has also been awarded £120,000 to progress plans for a low emission zone by undertaking assessment work and traffic modelling.