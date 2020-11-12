Calls for safety measures after crash at accident hotspot where drivers ‘seen doing 80mph’

A crash at a notorious Dundee blackspot has prompted fresh calls for urgent safety measures to be installed.

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan has written to Dundee City Council following the accident at the junction connecting Camperdown Road, Strathmartine Road and Gillburn Road on Tuesday morning.

The crash comes just weeks after local residents demanded action, claiming drivers often drove at speeds of up to 80mph at the junction.

Police confirmed there were no injuries on this occasion, but Mr Keenan reported that damage to the vehicles was significant.

He said: “I am advised the vehicles are likely to be written off, given their condition following the accident.

“Unfortunately, despite growing local concerns, as well as my own, I was unable to convince council officers for the need to use Monday night’s planning application for housing at the former Downfield school as planning gain to bring about improvements at this junction.

“Given this accident this week, I again call on the council to deliver an effective safe solution for this junction. I look forward to prompt action.”

Local residents said they backed Mr Keenan’s call following years of concern over traffic issues at the junction.

One local resident said: “Vehicles on Camperdown Road treat it as a “makeshift slip road” for the Kingsway with traffic often reaching speeds of more than 80mph.

“Myself and other local residents have been asking for months, if not years, for some kind of calming measures to be introduced here to stop this type of speeding continuing.

“Our fears have long been that someone could be killed here. Tuesday’s accident just reinforces our concerns and we are very grateful to Mr Keenan for once more raising this situation with the local authority.”

Another resident said: “This junction has seen more than its fair share of accidents with another happening here earlier this week.

“It is only a matter of time before there is another one. Our fear is that either a pedestrian or a motorist is killed here.

“It is crucial that something is done here before it is too late.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that two cars had been involved in Tuesday’s crash.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

She said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Gilburn Road and Strathmartine Road in Dundee at 8.45am on Tuesday November 10. There were no reports of any injuries.”

In an accident at the junction in September, one man was injured and taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Council officers will contact Councillor Keenan directly to address the concerns he has raised.”