Calls for return of rowing boats to Dundee’s Swannie Ponds

Visitors to Swannie Ponds have called for the return of the famous rowing boats ahead of the summer season.

Friends of Swannie Ponds chairman Ian Kinsey said there had been a “great” response to a plea for suggestions about how to improve the popular leisure area.

The newly appointed chairman has called for members of the public to have their say on the future of the ponds.

A meeting will be held at the Arthurstone Library on March 20 to discuss ideas.

Speaking today, Ian said the group was keen to have more activities and events at the venue this summer.

He said: “We’ve had a great response to our social media posts regarding ideas for the ponds.

“The return of the rowing boats is something that was mentioned by a number of people.

“The only issue might be that health and safety rules and regulations have changed.

“There is also the cost of the boats which would need to be brought into consideration,

“We certainly want to see the ponds being used by more families but we want those who have used the ponds in the past to give us their input.

“There was also a suggestion about people being able to adopt a duck.

“The meeting next month will give people an opportunity to get involved and have their say.”

Ian said he believed the ponds represent a “crown jewel” for the ward.

He added: “There are some wonderful green spaces in the area.

“Baxter Park and the ponds are certainly a crown jewel for the whole of Dundee.

“We’ve had some funding from the Maryfield Regeneration Forum that will result in new exercise equipment coming into the park.”

Dundee City Council was contacted for comment but had not responded before the Tele went to press.