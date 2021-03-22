Calls for railway links at proposed £33.8 million leisure development outside Perth

Green politicians are calling for a railway link to be added to the plans for a proposed £33.8 million hotel and museum development outside Perth .

The ambitious Morris Leslie project will include a 4-star hotel, lodges and a transport museum as well as a park and ride facility.

It is hoped the leisure hub will bring around 170 jobs to the area and attract 80,000 visitors a year.

Perth and Kinross Green Party have welcomed the idea of such a large scale investment in the region but have raised concerns about transport links servicing the project.

The development will be situated around 4.5 miles from Perth city centre and is currently only accessible along the A85 Dundee Road leading on to the A90.

With the park and ride facility long mooted for the West Kinfauns area, Green politicians are calling for Morris Leslie and planning chiefs to go further and create a rail stop at the major development.

Along with active travel links in both directions they believe the rail link could help ease traffic congestion on the roads, especially with the influx of visitors the project may bring.

Roger Humphry, co-convener of Perth and Kinross Greens said: “We welcome investment for developments but we’re always very keen that these developments are sustainable.

“We really welcome investments from a local business especially – but there is some concerns.

“Access for the new development should be sustainable and that will require good active travel access which includes and active travel corridor.

“I think that there would be great value if this development predicted and prepared for ambitious plan for a railway hold.

“So that anyone could get out their car and into a train cut through all the traffic entirely.”

Roger believes that one of the issues with the park and ride proposal as it currently stands is that those leaving their cars at Kinfauns will still be met with traffic congestion on the Dundee Road as they enter Perth.

Currently the only rail stop between Perth and Dundee is Invergowrie.

Morris Leslie is currently undertaking an online public consultation on the plans at https://west-kinfauns.co.uk which runs until March 30.

The consultation states: “A Transport Assessment will be prepared to support the application to consider the transport requirements and implications of the development which will be scoped with TransportScotland and the Perth and Kinross Transportation team.”