Calls for Ninewells parking fees to be abolished after man fined while undergoing lifesaving surgery

An MP has called for Ninewells parking fees to be abolished after a man was hit with a parking fine whilst receiving life-saving treatment at hospital.

Stephen Millar suffered a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on May 17.

However, the family car was left unattended after his wife followed the ambulance to hospital and then stayed at the bedside of her ill husband.

Since then, the Millars have appealed to car park operators Saba Park Services against the sanction and asked NHS Tayside to provide supporting evidence.

However, the family has now contacted their local MP after the company failed to respond and instead issued fines of increasing amounts.

Angus MP Kirstene Hair has now written to the chief executive of Saba urging the firm to show some discretion.

In the letter, the Scottish Conservative MP said: “Mr Millar has stated that, despite attempting to contact your organisation on numerous occasions in good faith… Saba has not responded or co-operated with these inquiries and has instead issued fines of increasing amounts.

“As such, your organisation’s actions have only served to place increasing stress and pressure on an ill man and his family.”

Speaking after the letter was sent, Ms Hair added: “People in Tayside will have read numerous accounts in the local press of drivers falling foul of parking rules at Ninewells.

“Surely in cases such as this one, some leniency should be applied.

“I sincerely hope that Saba will respond and co-operate with my constituents so that we can try and bring this to a positive resolution.

“This situation is deeply distressing but I know this will not be the only instance.

“Sick and vulnerable people should not be penalised for accessing medical care in their time of need.

“A review of parking charges in Ninewells is urgently needed and I believe steps should be taken to remove these charges entirely.”