Calls for lifeguard to be put in place at Broughty Ferry beach with ‘lives at risk’

Fears have been raised that lives are being put at risk due to the lack of a lifeguard at Broughty Ferry beach.

With lockdown significantly eased in time for the summer holidays and warmer weather, young families and teenagers have been flocking to the waterfront.

But Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has raised concerns at the lack of lifeguard provision at the East Sands beach to prevent any tragedies.

Craig said: “I don’t know why there isn’t one but it is a cause of great concern to me that for the first time in a long time the beach doesn’t have a lifeguard.

“I am genuinely concerned that lives, particularly young lives, are being put at risk because of this.

“Only around a week ago I was told that two young girls had got into difficulty at the area near Broughty Castle and that it was only thanks to a passing off-duty police officer that they got help very quickly.”

Craig said, while many beaches don’t have lifeguards, he felt that the Ferry drew enough crowds that it was essential to have one in place.

He added: “It gives families peace of mind when they are at the beach, particularly with young children, that there is someone there trained whose job it is to keep a close eye on everyone on the beach to ensure they are safe.

“Lifeguards also have first aid training so are able to help out with other incidents and accidents where a first-aider would be very useful.”

“The council have said that extra warning signs have been put in place but there are plenty youngsters who might feel tempted to jump into the water and they won’t bother looking at signs.

The councillor has now contacted Leisure and Culture and Dundee City Council to query the decision and call for one to be returned to the beach.

Craig said he had also raised this issue with Broughty Ferry Community Council, which is supportive of his plea.

Meanwhile, talks are also under way between the community council and Police Scotland over installing a “pop-up Jim” police man, as seen in other parts of the city, in an effort to deter speeders.

The life size cutouts, of a policeman holding a speed gun, are being piloted throughout the city as a means of deterring drivers from going too fast.

