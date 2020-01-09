Calls for extra cash for local authorities amid Dundee council tax Budget clash

Calls have been made for Scottish authorities, including Dundee City, to get more money from the Treasury next year as it emerged that local authorities would have to set their council tax rates for next year “blind”.

Locals could be faced with an unexpected council tax hike if public finance bosses choose to protect themselves against uncertainty in the UK budget with an extra cushion of cash.

The Chancellor, Sajid Javid, announced this week he would unveil the first budget since the general election on March 11 – the same date by which Scottish councils are required to set their council tax rates for the year ahead.

Mr Javid had originally intended to lay out a budget in early December prior to the election being called for that month.

It is understood that policy advisors still shared some estimates with the Scottish Government last month despite the delay.

Council leader John Alexander claims the delayed budget will affect funding for local community bodies. Dundee City Council typically passes its budget in February each year.

“The current UK Budget date will undoubtedly play havoc with council services and funded projects.

“Locally, the council provides funding to organisation such as Brooksbank, Action for Children, Leisure & Culture Dundee and the V&A.

“So a delay or uncertainty in our funding will have a direct impact on those organisations’ ability to function and set their budgets and staffing levels.

“This really is the worse case scenario for local authorities and extra money would assist although not fully mitigate (this).”

Meanwhile, Scottish Finance Secretary Derek McKay has called the date “unacceptable”, while local government body Cosla has called on Mr Javid to give Scotland extra cash as a safeguard amidst the uncertainty.

Gail Macgregor, resources spokeswoman at Cosla, said: “The UK Government’s decision runs the risk of delaying the Scottish Government’s budget.

“Cosla is calling on the UK Government to provide Scotland with an increased settlement so that the Scottish Government can provide councils with enough funding to deliver the vital services that our communities rely on.”

A spokesman for the Treasury has dismissed claims of uncertainty.

He said: “Nothing stops the Scottish Parliament from passing their budget before the UK Budget.

“We are working with the Scottish Government as part of an agreed process to provide the information they need to prepare their budget.

“At the spending round, we announced that the Scottish Government’s block grant will increase by £1.2 billion next year.”