Calls for answers on Broughty Ferry playpark’s future

Concerns have been raised about the length of time a children’s playpark has been shut to families.

The park on Lawers Drive, Broughty Ferry, has been closed for more than a year after a spate of vandalism forced the contractor GEL to shut its gates.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, said he was frustrated by the lack of information about the park’s future.

He said: “It’s been well over a year since it was first shut.

“I have offered to speak to GEL rather than the ping-pong of email exchanges but they have not taken me up on these offers.”

© DC Thomson

Mr Duncan is now calling for action to be taken to ensure the park can be enjoyed by locals once more.

He said: “I am going to ask Dundee City Council if it would be willing to take over the running of the park.

“There are a lot of families with young kids in this area who would like to make use of the park.

“I regard the length of time it has been closed as wholly unreasonable.”

The park closed its gates in May last year after vandals targeted the area and tore down the swings.

The damage at the children’s playpark was the latest in a series of incidents of vandalism in the area, after bins and planters were set on fire.

Mr Duncan added: “I understand from GEL’s point of view that the vandalism can be frustrating and it can be costly to replace the equipment.

© DC Thomson

“But I don’t think it is unreasonable to ask for the park to be opened again or what the plans are for it.”

A spokesman for GEL said: “Lawers Drive playpark, which we own and maintain, has been the target of regular attacks by vandals.

“We have had to close it twice and have spent thousands of pounds on repairs to date.

“It is closed again and the quote to repair and reopen the facility is almost £2,000 – yet we have no assurances from anyone the vandalism will not happen again.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“This is why we’ve had a long and ongoing dialogue with Councillor Duncan.

“Unless we receive assurances from the relevant authorities that the playpark will be monitored for vandalism, we cannot repeatedly far exceed our annual budget which is in place to maintain the open space and shrubs.

“The playpark’s future is being held hostage by vandals.”