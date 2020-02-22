Calls for action as Dundee reservoir lifebelts end up submerged in water

Safety fears have been raised after lifesaving equipment became submerged in water at a popular nature spot.

Three lifebelts scattered around the edge of the water at Clatto Country Park have themselves ended up in deep water due to rising water levels.

Friends of Clatto have urged the council to take action to ensure they can be used should someone fall in the water.

Dorothy McHugh, group secretary, said: “The situation is ridiculous not to mention very dangerous.

“Because the water in the reservoir has now risen to 23ft we have discovered the the lifebelts around the edge are actually now in the water.

“This means that anyone going to the aid of anyone else in difficulty in the reservoir would themselves have to enter the water to reach life-saving equipment.

“This is clearly not safe and a major health and safety issue.”

She claims the water in the reservoir was now higher than she could remember it being before and was way beyond what a safety engineer had previously set as an ideal and safe limit.

Dorothy said: “A few years ago, when the water first began to rise and was at 21ft the safety engineer said that the safe level for the reservoir was round 18 to 19ft.

“It is clearly now much higher than that and has been continuing to rise because of the recent heavy rain.”

Dorothy claimed the group had been regularly asking the council to lower the water levels but she said that she was recently told that would not be happening this year.

Dorothy said: “We really need something done. This has now become dangerous and we will be going back to the council to ask again that the water levels be lowered.”

The Tele reported only last week that the water levels were also proving to be a hazard to breeding swans.

Last week a swan had to be rescued from hawthorn bushes by the SSPCA after it became disorientated due to the islands it frequents becoming submerged.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “It is our intention to start releasing the water to drop the level in the reservoir in the next week or so. We have already told the Friends of Clatto what the course of action will be.”