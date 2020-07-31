Calls for action after vandals strike again at city cemetery

Sickened relatives have called for action after vandals struck again at Dundee’s Birkhill Cemetery.

A grave was discovered splattered in white paint, and a statue was also stolen from another plot this week.

These latest incidents of “wanton” vandalism have brought three local woman together to urge Dundee City Council to install CCTV cameras and lighting at the cemetery.

Jane Hunt, from Kirkton said she was shocked and upset to discover that her dad Robert’s grave had been targeted.

She said: “My niece Morgan Grubb, also from Kirkton, visited her grandfather, my dad’s grave on Wednesday night.

“When she arrived she was horrified to discover that it was covered in white paint.

“She immediately contacted me and I was disgusted and angry to see the damage for myself.

“I have reported this to the council and the police.

“This must stop happening. This is far from the first act of wanton vandalism at the cemetery and something must be done by the council to stop those responsible.”

The damage on Wednesday was reportedly caused by three youths seen at the cemetery.

Karen Longmuir, whose son Dale Flanagan is also buried at Birkhill said: “I was told that there were three lads in the cemetery on Wednesday potentially stealing things and causing damage

“I came straight here but thankfully on this occasion my son’s grave was not touched , although other people have suffered damage.”

Karen said her son’s grave has been the target of vandals three times, and on each occasion a small motor bike was stolen from his grave.

She said: “My son was killed in a motorbike accident. I am upset and angry that this damage is continuing.

“Dundee City Council have been asked time and time again to install CCTV cameras to stop this happening and to also erect lights to light up the area at night time.”

Lesley Nicoll, whose son Lee Welsh is buried in the same part of the cemetery said that she too was frustrated and angry at damage caused to graves.

Lesley said: “Lee’s grave has also been targeted by these mindless vandals in the past. Luckily for us too on this occasion nothing was taken from or damaged.”

She added: “We are appealing to the council to take action to stop these acts of vandalism happening again.”

When the Tele approached Dundee City Council for comment, Councillor Anne Rendall responded that vandalism was “completely unacceptable”.

The Neighbourhood Services Convener added: “This sort of behaviour causes a great deal of distress to families and friends who have lost someone dear to them.

“There is no place for this behaviour and we have reported this matter to the police.”