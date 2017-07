Craig Petrie, 29, of Alloway Place, had sentence deferred until November 1 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Petrie admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner, Natasha Selbie, fear and alarm by repeatedly contacting her by phone, email and leaving voicemails, between January 30 and June 9, at his home address, Chirnside Place and elsewhere in Dundee.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting Ms Selbie on February 27.