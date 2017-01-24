The state of a Dundee beauty spot has been labelled “disgraceful”, with calls made to clear it up.

The duck pond at Camperdown Park is much admired among walkers and nearby residents.

However, one woman claims the pond and its island have been allowed to turn into a “jungle”.

Audrey Hepburn, 50, is urging Dundee City Council to put more money into cleaning up the pond.

Speaking to the Tele, the Dryburgh resident said it was “overgrown” and the number of ducks at the pond had dwindled.

She added: “I remember when I was much younger it was the highlight of the park. There were lots of different types of ducks that you could spot.

“You could never get near the place because it was so busy. It’s like an overgrown jungle now.”

She added: “I think the council should be doing more to bring it up to scratch.

“They’re finding money for other less worthwhile things, so surely they can find the money to take care of this?

“It wouldn’t take much to freshen it up.”

Lochee councillor Tom Ferguson agrees that more should be done to restore the pond to its former glory. He said: “People are quite right to raise the issue — Camperdown Park is a major asset to Dundee.

“Hopefully, our officers can get it right — it has just been left and left.

“There’s no individual to blame but people notice when things are brought down. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “We will be looking into this.”

Back in 2013, the pond was slated for being a “health hazard” due to a vast expanse of algae.