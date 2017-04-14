A man is calling on the “gingers of Dundee” to come forward and share their life experiences.

Photographer Kieran Dodds, who was born in Dundee but grew up in Stirling, is set to return to the city of his birth and has called for ginger people to make themselves known for an art exhibit.

Kieran has teamed up with the city’s Sharing Not Hoarding — a temporary public art project that uses the hoardings surrounding Plot 10 in Dundee’s Waterfront development — and will be snapping and sharing the stories of the ginger contingent in Dundee.

The only qualifying criteria to play a part in the project is to be ginger and a Dundonian.

Kieran added: “I am ginger myself and I was born in Ninewells Hospital but grew up in Stirling.

“Dundee has always been a place I identified with — this is my homecoming exhibit.

“I think that being ginger gives me the right to use the word — I am really trying to reclaim the word.

“People talk about red hair but our hair isn’t red if you think about the actual colour red.

“I put a post up on social media about the project and it went crazy.

“It was shared 650 times in a matter of hours. I wasn’t expecting that kind of response.

“I have literally got hundreds of emails to plough through now.

“So many people have got in touch and want to be a part of it.

“It is brilliant — I am really looking forward to it.”

Kieran went on: “I actually started the series in 2014. It is all about the Scottish identity and the independence of Scotland, although it isn’t a political thing.

“I thought it would be cool to photograph people and get them to speak about the experience of being ginger.

“A lot of people think it is a superficial thing but it’s actually genetic when you think about it. It is literally in people’s genes.

“I have teamed up with Sharing Not Hoarding and we will be bringing the project to the city.

“Basically I am ginger, I am from Dundee and I want to meet other gingers from the city.”

The Tele took to the streets to ask some “gingers” for their thoughts on the project — and also how their hair colour impacts on their life.

Ross Holden, 19, a student from the Hilltown, said he believed some gingers took their hair colour “too seriously”.

He added: “I got tagged in the post on Facebook. I don’t know if I am going to take part. It depends on whether I can make it or not.

“I think people take the ginger thing a bit too seriously. It is a hair colour — it isn’t a race or something like that.

“There are people who get offended — even when it is called ginger — but I don’t really see the problem.”

Mollie Munro said she wasn’t sure if she would get involved in the project.

The 13-year-old said: “I like having ginger hair. I wouldn’t ever change my hair colour. I do get teased quite a lot about it though.”

Stephanie Bruce, 24, from Craigie, said she wanted to get involved with the project.

She added: “I think that it is great being a ginger.

“I hated it when I was at school because you get singled out for it so much.

“After you leave school everything is fine. I actually get stopped in the street by people because they love my hair.

“I think that being ginger is something you associate with being Scottish but also with being Irish.”

Joanna Martin, 32, whose three-year-old son Scott is also ginger, said she loved her hair.

She said: “I knew the project was happening but I didn’t know all of the details.

“I don’t know if I will get involved in it — maybe if I am free on the days it is happening.

“Being ginger isn’t something you even really think about — it is just part of who you are.”

The project is set to take place on May 5 and 6.

Kieran has asked gingers around the city who want to take part to get in touch with him by emailing hello@kierandodds.co.uk.