Callachan aiming to end below Par East End record with Dark Blues

East End Park is a venue Ross Callachan is no stranger to.

In his six years in the Raith Rovers first-team, he took part in the Fife derby four times, twice in Dunfermline.

On neither occasion, however, was the 26-year-old able to end up on the winning side.

But Callachan is hoping to change all that tonight when he heads there as a Dundee player after joining on loan until the end of the season from St Johnstone last week.

The Pars are on a poor run of form themselves, losing their last five in the league.

However, Callachan insists that counts for nothing and all the Dark Blues can focus on is doing what’s required to earn all three points after the disappointment of exiting the cup to Motherwell in his debut last weekend.

“I’ve played them a few times home and away but it’s always tough going to East End,” he said.

“They’ll be looking to win, losing their last five games, so I think it’s a must-win for both teams.

“It was disappointing to be out of the cup but at least we can focus on the league now.

“We have 16 games left until the end of the season so, hopefully, we can go and push for the play-offs.”

Callachan is realistic, however, and knows the pitfalls of the Championship from his time at Raith.

With just four points separating Dundee in fourth and the Fifers in fifth, he hopes to draw on all his experience to help the Dee in this one and every game after.

“It’s very tough. I think in this league teams can be inconsistent and, probably, Dundee have been like that themselves throughout this season,” he added.

“Hopefully, I can come and help that. I’ve been in the league before with Raith and in the play-offs, too. I’ve been there and done it all before.”

Although keen to kick on and help the Dark Blues this term, Callachan is just happy to be playing again after enduring a long spell out of the team at Saints.

He only made four appearances for the Perth men this season, the last coming in September, and is enjoying feeling wanted again.

“I’m hungry to play, do well and help the team,” he said defiantly.

“I want to get games under my belt because it was frustrating at St Johnstone.

“You’re sitting in the stands and you feel you can help the team but the manager thought otherwise.

“I’m just happy somebody wants me here and I feel like I’ve fitted in right away.

“Hopefully, I can go and play and show what I can do.

“The initial attraction was Dundee were interested in me. My head was turned right away.

“Obviously, not playing at St Johnstone made me want to come here.

“The plan is to help the club get to where it wants to be, back in the Premiership.

“We’re in the play-off spots now so, hopefully, we push and climb up to second.

“Dundee United are going to win the league so the main thing for us is getting to the play-offs and going up that way.

“We want to finish as high as possible.”

Playing alongside and learning from quality players like Graham Dorrans is another reason why Callachan was happy to make the switch up the A90, across Tayside.

And he was delighted to see his team-mate sign a new deal this week.

“He’s, obviously, played at a right high level and you can tell he’s a good player who can help the team.

“Him signing a new deal can only be good for us.

“It’s good for everyone we have that competition.

“It’s good for the club and for the boys, competition is always good.”